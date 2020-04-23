We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
For Judy Curtis and Leland Lane it was love at first sight. After eight months, the couple was set to be married, but amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple chose to keep their family and friends safe by rescheduling to a later date.
“We met on Zoosk in May 2018. It was funny that we tried to meet for weeks and weren’t able to get together,” Curtis said. “We both live up here in the Cambridge area, but finally met on Memorial weekend down by my home town in southern Minnesota. I guess you could say it was love at first sight. We have been together and inseparable ever since.”
They were excited to tell friends and family about the engagement and begin planning a wedding. The date, May 30, 2020, was chosen, the venue was booked, catering secured, the wedding party was preparing for the big day, and everything was going smoothly until news of the pandemic and social distancing took over.
“On March 17 I drove up to Superior, Wisconsin, to see Lee for the night to discuss it — he was working out of town and staying at a hotel there. I was pretty upset and yes, it was a tough decision, but not a hard one. We both really felt like it was the right thing to do for the health and safety of our friends and families,” Curtis said. “We feel that our elderly parents are at a greater risk and others we care about that have preexisting conditions that make them more vulnerable to any kind of respiratory — let alone such an aggressive — virus or infection. We also felt accountable to the pastor, hall and caterer to give them notice of postponing.”
“I really thought it was simply the smartest and best choice to make all around. We have family with very severe COPD and other aggressive lung and health conditions that make it not worth risking their health for our wedding. We want our family and friends to share in our special day, and anyone getting sick from our festivities would be heartbreaking,” Curtis added.
Although the discussion was difficult, the couple has had nothing but support from family, friends and vendors throughout the postponement.
“Everyone has been supportive of our decision and can’t wait for next year,” Curtis said.
The new date is set for June 5, 2021, with the wedding to be held at Bethesda Church in North Branch with Pastor Mark Huber, and the Hall at Spirit River in Isanti is secured for the reception to be catered by LeFebvre’s Catering.
“The Hall at Spirit River said that as long as we rescheduled there wouldn’t be any charges; Cathy has been wonderful to work with. I haven’t given our deposit to Vicky at LeFebvre yet for the catering, but she has been great to deal with as well,” Curtis said.
“We will be having Lee’s son Logan as the best man and my friend Jodi Strike as my matron of honor, and Lee’s son Lukas and my daughter Teagan as groomsman and bridesmaid. My boys Sebastian and Beau will walk me down the aisle,” Curtis added.
Despite all of the challenges and barriers that have been placed on the couple, they are still looking forward to the big day, just a little further in the future.
“We felt like waiting to see if the virus will really be contained by then. Also, my daughter Teagan is supposed to be getting married in September, so we didn’t want to reschedule too close to her date,” Curtis said. “We felt like rescheduling was kind of a breath of fresh air in the long run to have more time to plan and more money to spend.”
