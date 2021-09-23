Thursday, Sept. 23
>Popcorn in the Park in Rush City
In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Rush City Women’s Club, the club will host ‘Popcorn in the Park’ from 5-7 p.m. at Rush City Park (located on South Dana Avenue, right off Main Street). This will be a casual gathering of the community and local organizations who have been in involved with the Women’s Club over the years. Free popcorn and lemonade will be served. Food will be available to purchase from the Wishbone Food Truck. Register for free prizes. All are welcome.
Saturday, Sept. 25
>Rush City Women’s Club 100th Anniversary
The 100th anniversary celebration for the Rush City Women’s Club will be held at Chucker’s Bowl and Lounge, in the Spare Room, at 1270 West Third St., Rush City. Social hour and cash bar will be at 11 a.m. The program will begin at 11:30 a.m. highlighting the Rush City Women’s Club past, present and future, will recognition by government representatives. A light lunch will be served following the program, free will offering.
Sunday, Sept. 26
>Support the 4-H Mini Horse Barn Project
All are invited to support the 4-H Mini Horse Barn Building Project during a fundraising event from 1-5 p.m. at BMW Stables, Rendova Street, Isanti. $5 donation or button. There will be games, mini horses and fun for all.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
>Isanti County Triad Meeting
Isanti County Triad will host its next meeting at 10 a.m. at the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, 2440 S. Main St., Cambridge. The topic will be criminal statutes presented by Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad. All Isanti County senior citizens are welcome to attend this free presentation. The purpose of Triad is to promote senior safety and to reduce the fear of crime that seniors often experience. Triad has benefits for both seniors and law enforcement. Law enforcement assists seniors by letting them get to know their local law enforcement and bringing them information to protect them and that they can share with others in their communities. Any questions, call Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering at 763-691-2411.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
>Free Dinner at Journey New Life Church
The Journey New Life Church will host a community dinner every last Wednesday of the month, with the next one from 5:30-7 p.m., Sept. 29, at 601 Heritage Blvd. NE, Isanti. Join for a time of food and fellowship and take the opportunity to make connections with others in the community! Call 763-689-4471 with any questions.
Saturday, Oct. 2
>Rush City Garden Club Octoberfest
The Rush City Garden Club will hold its annual Octoberfest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Park (Fourth Street and Dana Avenue). They will have decorated and plain pumpkins, gourds, vegetables and plants. There will be a free will donation jar; proceeds will be used for scholarships donated to Rush City High School seniors and for club activities. Come enjoy chili, bars and coffee too!
Sunday, Oct. 3
>Guest Speaker to Talk about Policy Changes
What happened at the Capitol? Where do we go from here? A Faith Perspective. Anne Krisnik, the Executive Director of the Joint Religious Legislative Coalition, will speak about policy changes to help struggling Minnesotans during the 2021 Minnesota legislative session and how the process works. She will share new laws impacting housing, emergency shelter and safety net programs. Join at Common Ground, A United Methodist Community, 404 N. Cypress St., Cambridge at 10:45 a.m. Masks and distancing required. Everyone welcome.
Saturday, Oct. 9
>Frankensteiners Ball 16
Frankensteiners Ball 16 will be held at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge, 3101 Highway 95, Cambridge. Gates open at 9 a.m. with trophies presented at 4 p.m. All pre-registered cars receive a dash plaque. $10 pre-registration forms available at www.frankensteiners.com or $15 day of show (no plaque). Food and merchandise vendors, door prizes, cash prizes, coloring contest and trick or treating for the kids. Food donations or cash appreciated to benefit Family Pathways Food Shelf. Open to all cars, trucks and motorcycles. No dogs allowed.
