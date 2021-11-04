Friday, Nov. 5
>Red Cross Blood Drive in North Branch
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion, 6439 Elm St., North Branch. Donors are urged to make an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767).
Friday, Nov. 5
>Rush City’s Bountiful Boutiques Free Event
Rush City’s Bountiful Boutiques will feature a special free event from 7-9:30 p.m. at Chucker’s Spare Room, 1270 W. Third St., Rush City. Rachel Bigelow and the Heritage Players will be providing tunes from the Andrews Sisters for your entertainment along with door prizes, half-price bottles of wine, chocolates, games and shopping specials. All proceeds from the silent auction, games and more will benefit the Rush City Food Shelf. The public is invited for this evening of fun.
Nov. 5 - Nov. 7
>Pop-up Boutiques Open in Rush City
The seventh annual pop-up boutique is in unique locations in Rush City, offering an array of handcrafted goods. There are more than 40 local artists, cooks and crafters offering their products. The Boutique begins at 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Using a passport that you pick up at your first location, then stopping at all six locations makes you eligible to receive one of the gift baskets from Positively 4th Street, Raven’s Nest, Hunting Widows Boutique, Spare Room at Chucker’s Bowl, Back 40 Market and Wayne’s Greenhouse and Gifts. The local food shelf will benefit from vendors at this boutique. For more information find them on Facebook - rushcitysbountifulboutiques
Sunday, Nov. 7
>Special Showing, Forum at Common Ground
Common Ground, A United Methodist Community, will be showing “For They Know Not What They Do,” a film by the director of “For the Bible Tells Me So.” This film explores the intersection of religion, sexual orientation and gender identity in America through the stories of four families of faith. All are invited to join at 2 p.m. as the group explores this important issue within our denomination and country. A brief 30-minute discussion will follow the 90-minute film. Common Ground, A United Methodist Community, 404 N. Cypress St., Cambridge.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
>Community Social at Braham Event Center
The list of what can be recycled and what can’t varies with the company doing it. To answer those questions, a representative from Quality Disposal will be at the Community Social at the Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW, Braham) at 2 p.m. This will be in the Library room. Everyone welcome to this free program. Snacks will be served.
Thursday, Nov. 11
>Free Veteran’s Breakfast at CIHS
All veterans are invited to a free veteran’s breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the Cambridge-Isanti High School cafeteria, 430 Eighth Ave. NW, Cambridge.
Saturday, Nov. 13
>First Baptist Church Fall Carnival
The community is invited to First Baptist Church’s Fall Carnival from 1-5 p.m. This free event features fun for all ages including mini donuts, bounce houses, candy, carnival games, bingo, hammer-schlagen, cornhole games, hot cider, bonfires and prize drawings. Entertainment by the Mystery Mountain Boys, Don B. - Illusionist and Balloons by Kevin. First Baptist Church is located at 304 Main St. S., Cambridge.
Sunday, Nov. 14
>Cash Bingo at Christ the King in Cambridge
Christ the King Knights of Columbus will be hosting Cash Bingo starting at 2 p.m. at their parish hall, 315 Fern St. N., Cambridge. Pizza, popcorn and ice cream will be offered for a free-will donation.
Sunday, Nov. 14
>East Central MN PFLAG Meeting
East Central MN PFLAG (Parents, Friends and Family of Lesbians and Gays) will host their next monthly meeting at 2 p.m. at Common Ground, United Methodist Church, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge. ECMN PFLAG is an all-volunteer organization that provides support for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning persons, their families and friends by being a visible presence in communities across the five-county region of east central Minnesota. PFLAG welcomes everyone who is interested in supporting the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families. For more information visit www.ecmnpflag.org or search for them on Facebook.
Thursday, Nov. 18
>Red Cross Blood Drive in Braham
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the Braham Area High School, 531 Elmhurst Ave. S., Braham. Donors are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767).
Thursday, Nov. 18
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge, from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be fitness and healthy snacks: conversation, companionship and exercise. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information contact Shay or Kim at 763-325-0100.
Friday, Nov. 19
>Red Cross Blood Drive in Isanti
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 207 County Road 23 NW, Isanti. Donors are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767).
Tuesday, Nov. 23
>Rush City Christmas Caring Tree
Help make a child’s Christmas a little brighter! The Rush City Christmas Caring Tree will be set up in the Rush City Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 23. It will be decorated with Christmas wish tags from children in the Rush City School District. All are invited to select a tag, purchase a gift(s) and bring the unwrapped gift(s) to the Rush City Public Library by Friday, Dec. 10. The library is open on Tuesday from 10 am until 7 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from noon until 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Your generosity will be appreciated on Christmas morning. Any questions may be directed to Millie at 320-358-3432 or Shari at 320-358-3463.
Thursday, Dec. 16
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge, from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be fitness and healthy snacks: conversation, companionship and exercise. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information contact Shay or Kim at 763-325-0100.
