>Isanti County Flu Shots
Walk-in flu shots will be held at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge, from noon to 4 p.m. on the following Mondays: Dec. 6, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20. They will be offered at low/no cost. Offered to those ages 6 months and older (under 18 must have a parent/guardian present). Call 763-689-1711 with questions.
>Rush City Christmas Caring Tree
Help make a child’s Christmas a little brighter! The Rush City Christmas Caring Tree is now set up in the Rush City Public Library. It is decorated with Christmas wish tags from children in the Rush City School District. All are invited to select a tag, purchase a gift(s) and bring the unwrapped gift(s) to the Rush City Public Library by Friday, Dec. 10. The library is open on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from noon until 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Any questions call Millie at 320-358-3432 or Shari at 320-358-3463.
Friday, Dec. 3
>Joyann Parker in Concert at Common Ground
Joyann Parker will perform in concert at 7 p.m. at Common Ground, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge. Presale tickets are $17.50, and will be $20 at the door. With roots in the church and a solid foundation of musical education, Joyann Parker found her authentic voice later in life and has created her own blend of roots music. Purchase tickets at showtix4u.com/event-details/58647.
Saturday, Dec. 4
>Christmas for Kids at Christ Lutheran
A free event, Christmas for Kids, will be held Dec. 4 at Christ Lutheran Church, located 1 mile east of Cambridge on Hwy. 95. Registration for ages 3 – 10 begins at 8:45 a.m., and the event lasts until 12:30 p.m. The children will learn the story of Jesus’ birth, sing songs, decorate cookies and make fun crafts. Lunch will also be served at noon. Call 763-689-5333 with any questions.
Monday, Dec. 6
>North Branch Tree Lighting
All are welcome to join the city of North Branch for the “official” lighting of the tree in Central Park (6250 Main St.) at 6 p.m. The North Branch Police, Public Works and Fire Departments will form a parade of squads, plows and trucks with their lights on that will be leaving the fire station at 5:40 p.m. and traveling through downtown, leading to Central Park to kick off the event.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
>Isanti County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Isanti County will host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge. Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson/Janssen and boosters will be offered. Registration encouraged, but walk-ins accepted. Ages 12 and up are invited (ages 12-17 must have a parent/guardian to receive the vaccine). No insurance required and no cost for the vaccine. To register visit co.isanti.mn.us and click on “COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics.” Call 763-689-1711 with questions.
Friday, Dec. 10
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Main Street Church, 6500 Main St., North Branch. Donors are urged to make an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767).
Sunday, Dec. 12
>Cash Bingo at Christ the King in Cambridge
Christ the King Knights of Columbus will be hosting Cash Bingo starting at 2 p.m. at the Parish Hall, 315 Fern St. N., Cambridge. Pizza, popcorn and ice cream will be offered for a freewill donation. “Ole” will be the guest caller. All are welcome to join the fun.
Monday, Dec. 13
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 1-6 p.m. at Harris Covenant Church, 43680 Gates Ave., Harris. Donors are urged to make an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767).
Tuesday, Dec. 14
>Isanti County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Isanti County will host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge. Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson/Janssen and boosters will be offered. Registration encouraged, but walk-ins accepted. Ages 12 and up are invited (ages 12-17 must have a parent/guardian to receive the vaccine). No insurance required and no cost for the vaccine. To register visit co.isanti.mn.us and click on “COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics.” Call 763-689-1711 with questions.
Thursday, Dec. 16
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge, from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be fitness and healthy snacks: conversation, companionship and exercise. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information contact Shay or Kim at 763-325-0100.
