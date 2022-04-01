>Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10238 will hold Lenten Fish Fry Fridays on April 1 and April 8 from 4-6:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 207 Whiskey Road NW, Isanti. Fish (baked or fried) or fish tacos, French fries, coleslaw, bun and dessert will be served. The cost is $15 with payment by cash or check only.
>Stacy Lions Pancake Breakfast
The Stacy Lions will hold a Pancake Breakfast with eggs, sausage and beverages from 9 a.m. to noon on April 10 and April 24 at Doyle Field, 30309 Forest Boulevard, Stacy. Free will donations accepted.
>Special Education Records Disposal
North Branch Area Public Schools is preparing to dispose of special education student records for the graduation class of 2013. If you have any need of these records or questions about the disposal, contact Mary Rock at 651-674-1013 by April 30.
>150 Year Fair Celebration Committee
The Chisago County 4-H program is calling 4-H families, alumni and invested community members to be a part of their 150 Year Celebration Committee. This year, the Chisago County Fair will be celebrating their 150th year. They are looking for individuals who will help celebrate this historic occasion by helping plan, prepare and deliver some new opportunities for the public and 4-H community at the 2022 County Fair. If interested, contact the 4-H office at mnext-chisago@umn.edu or call 651-277-0150.
Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Saturday, April 2
>East Central Minnesota Chorale
The East Central Minnesota Chorale will host a 40th Anniversary Celebration Concert at 7:30 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cambridge, 230 Fern St. N. Doors will open at 7:10 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken with a suggested donation of $10 per person. Masks are encouraged.
Monday, April 4
>Royalton Memorial Cemetery Association
The Royalton Memorial Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting 6:30 p.m. at the Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham. Lot owners and interested parties are welcome and encouraged to attend. Contact Les Orvis at 320-492-4579 with questions or for more information.
Saturday, April 9
>Easter Egg Hunt at Christ Ev. Lutheran
A free Easter egg hunt with over 2,000 eggs for children ages 1-10, as well as the Easter story, will be offered at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church (1 mile east of Cambridge on Highway 95) beginning at 10 a.m. Registration begins at 9:40 a.m. All are welcome. Call 763-689-5333 with any questions.
Saturday, April 9
>The Easter Bunny at Isanti VFW
The Easter Bunny will visit the Isanti VFW Post 2735 (410 Railroad Ave. SE.) from noon until 2 p.m. Children are invited to stop by for a goodie bag, and there will be corn dogs and juice boxes. Lisa Timm with Reposed Light Photography will also be on hand. Event sponsored by the Isanti VFW Post 2735, with assistance by the Auxiliary.
Saturday, April 9
>Unexpected Company Chorale Choir Festival
The Unexpected Company Chorale will host a music festival together with choirs from Rush City and Forest Lake high schools. The free event will be held at 3 p.m. at Lent Town Hall, 33155 Hemingway Ave., Stacy. All are welcome. The event is made possible through a grant given by the East Central Regional Arts Council.
Wednesday, April 13
>Community Social in Braham
The public is invited to attend the Community Social at the Braham Event Center Library (655 Eighth St. SW, Braham) at 2 p.m. to learn about local issues for families and individuals in the area with LGBTQ concerns. PFLAG provides support, and information, on issues such as discrimination and mental health. Coffee and refreshments will be served. The PFLAG Chapter will provide printed information, have other handouts and will be happy to answer any questions the public may have.
Thursday, April 14
>Christ in Passover Presentation
“Christ in the Passover: A Presentation” will be hosted at 7 p.m. at North Isanti Baptist Church, 2248 313th Ave. NE, Cambridge, using real elements to explain the link between the Passover seder and Jesus’ life, death and resurrection. All are welcome to this free presentation. For more information call 763-689-3576.
