Saturday, April 30
>Play Inc. Arts’ Spring into Arts Giveaway
Play Inc. Arts is giving away free art kits. Celebrate spring with a fun art project. Pick up your free kit at Play Inc. Arts, located in the Cambridge Public Library, 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, from 9 a.m. to noon. First come, first served. All are welcome.
Sunday, May 1
>Community Potluck in North Branch
The community potluck dinner at the Chisago County Community Center (38790 Sixth Ave., North Branch) will be held at 12:30 p.m. All are invited and encouraged to bring a dish to share. This month’s potluck is being held one week earlier than normal due to Mother’s Day.
Thursday, May 5
>Rush City High School Hosts Career Fair
Rush City High School (51001 Fairfield Ave., Rush City) is sponsoring a Career Fair from 12:30-2:30 p.m. They are hosting 36-plus vendors from all career choices. The event is for students in grades 7-12, but is open to the public as well.
Saturday, May 7
>Annual Spring Bird Walk at Anderson County Park
The public is invited to join lifelong birders naturalist Tom Anderson and nature photographer Joe Sausen as they explore Irving and John Anderson County Park for spring migrant and returning resident birds from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The park is in the southeast corner of Isanti County on County Road 18, a quarter mile north of County Road 9 and two miles south of County Road 5 (address: 27241 Furman St. NE, North Branch). The event is free. Meet at the picnic shelter, dress for the weather and bring binoculars.
Saturday, May 7
>South Maple Ridge Cemetery Association
Family, friends and neighbors are invited to the South Maple Ridge Cemetery Association annual Clean Up Day on May 7. Coffee and clean up starts at 9 a.m. Annual meeting at 11 a.m. followed by a potluck lunch at 11:30 a.m., located at 38502 Verdin St. NW, Stanchfield. They look forward to seeing you. For more information, call or text Alan Ek at 612-810-3237 or visit their Facebook page (Friends of South Maple Ridge Cemetery Association). There will also be a tour of their 1897 Swedish Church and grounds.
Saturday, May 7
>Free Class on Overview of Computers
Overview of Computers will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge. All classes are free, and to register call 763-689-5912. Classes will be taught by Dave Larson and masks are encouraged. Computer terminology, parts inside the computer, tips for buying one, time for questions and a fun surprise will be offered.
Saturday, May 7
>Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Dinner
All are invited to the Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon dinner and dance fundraiser. Tickets are $35 and are available by calling 763-691-4573 or can be purchased at the door the day of the event. The event will be held at the Cambridge Armed Forces Reserve Center, 505 Spirit River Drive S., Cambridge. Social hour is at 4:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and dancing and other entertainment at 7 p.m. There will also be a costume contest, raffles and auctions. The theme this year is “Cinco de Mayo.” For more information on Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon visit www.beyondtheyellowribbonisanti.org.
Wednesday, May 11
>Community Social at Braham Event Center
All are invited to the community social at 2 p.m. at the Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW) to learn more about the history of Braham and Isanti County. Sam Klocksien, director of the Isanti County Historical Society, will provide information and answer questions attendees may have about this area. This free program will be held in the Library room at the Braham Event Center. Refreshments provided.
Saturday, May 14
>Free Class on Weight Loss and Health
A free class on weight loss and health will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge. All classes are free, and to register call 763-689-5912. Classes will be taught by Dave Larson and masks are encouraged. An exciting new way to look at weight loss and health. The instructor lost over 90 pounds and you can too. All ages welcome.
