Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
>Rush City Christmas Caring Tree
Help make a child’s Christmas a little brighter! The Rush City Christmas Caring Tree is now set up in the Rush City Public Library. It is decorated with Christmas wish tags from children in the Rush City School District. All are invited to select a tag, purchase a gift(s) and bring the unwrapped gift(s) to the Rush City Public Library by Friday, Dec. 10. The library is open on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from noon until 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Your generosity will be appreciated on Christmas morning. Any questions may be directed to Millie at 320-358-3432 or Shari at 320-358-3463.
Through Nov. 27
>Cruisin’ Old Highway 61 Exhibit at Rush City Library
The public is invited to view a special exhibit, “Cruisin’ Old Highway 61” at the Rush City Public Library (240 W. Fourth St.) Nov. 16-27. This 26’ long highway scene was created by 15 different quilters from the Piecemakers Quilt Guild in Rush City. Each mini landscape quilt depicts a site along Old Highway 61, between Pine City and Wyoming, Minnesota.
Through Dec. 14
>Braham Girl Scouts Season of Giving
The Braham Area Girl Scouts are collecting donations for those in need this holiday season. Games, toys, gifts for all ages, hats, mittens, scarves and gift cards are being collected. Donation boxes can be found at Braham City Hall, Frandsen Bank and Trust, Ryders Salon, Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
>Braham Tree Lighting and Caroling
The Braham community tree lighting and caroling will be held in Freedom Park at the Gazebo at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Friday, Dec. 3
>Joyann Parker in Concert at Common Ground
Joyann Parker will perform in concert at 7 p.m. at Common Ground, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge. Presale tickets are $17.50, and will be $20 at the door. With roots in the church and a solid foundation of musical education, Joyann Parker found her authentic voice later in life and has created her own blend of roots music that combines soul, R&B, gospel and traditional blues styles. Purchase tickets at showtix4u.com/event-details/58647.
Saturday, Dec. 4
>Christmas for Kids at Christ Lutheran
A free event, Christmas for Kids, will be held Dec. 4 at Christ Lutheran Church, located 1 mile east of Cambridge on Hwy. 95. Registration for ages 3 – 10 begins at 8:45 a.m., and the event lasts until 12:30 p.m. The children will learn the story of Jesus’ birth, sing songs, decorate cookies and make fun crafts. Lunch will also be served at noon. Call 763-689-5333 with any questions.
Saturday, Dec. 4
>North Branch American Legion Santa Day
The North Branch American Legion will host a Santa Day event from 1-4 p.m. at the Legion, 6439 Elm St., North Branch. There will be free hot chocolate and cider, treat bags for the kids and free crafts. There will also be pictures with Santa. Sponsored by the American Legion family.
Friday, Dec. 10
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Main Street Church, 6500 Main St., North Branch. Donors are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767).
Saturday, Dec. 11
>Braham Santa Day
Braham Santa Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham. There will be photos with Santa; please bring your camera for a picture. There will also be a Santa’s Shoppe with gifts available to purchase. There will also be Christmas trees, wreaths and decor for sale. Masks required for those ages 2 and older.
Saturday, Dec. 11
>Christmas Toy and Food Drive in Cambridge
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Christmas Toy and Food Drive from 10 a.m. to noon at the sheriff’s office, 2440 South Main St., Cambridge. Bring new unwrapped toys for kids and/or nonperishable food to donate to the Isanti Lions. They will be distributed to families in need in Isanti County. Santa will also be there and they will have emergency vehicles for the kids to see. All are welcome to this free event.
Monday, Dec. 13
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 1-6 p.m. at Harris Covenant Church, 43680 Gates Ave., Harris. Donors are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767).
