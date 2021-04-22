>Rush City Community Gardens
The Rush City Community Gardens has plots available for you to join in the active, healthy and enjoyable summer gardening season. The 2021 gardening contracts are available at City Hall. The fee for garden plots is $15 for a single plot (8x20) and $25 for two plots. The fee for a raised bed is $10. The plots will be tilled and ready for planting. Garden tools, water, fertilizer and even seeds are free and available for your use. Contact City Hall at 320-358-4743 to register.
>Viking Vittles
Viking Vittles (meals) are available for pickup at the North Branch Outlet Mall, Suite 108, on every school day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Questions? Call Donna at 612-363-5072. For more information on Vikings Vittles visit trinitynorthbranch.org/missions.
Friday, April 23
>Isanti County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Isanti County Public Health will host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 3-6:30 p.m. at the Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham. Public Health will be administering the Moderna vaccine, a two-dose vaccine given 28 days apart. Those 18 and older are eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine. Appointments will be required, no walk-ins will be accepted. Those interested in an appointment can call Isanti County Public Health at 763-689-4071 or email ICPH@co.isanti.mn.us. Those who live or work in Isanti County will be prioritized.
Saturday, April 24
>Farmers to Families Free Food Giveaway in North Branch
The Chisago County Labor Assembly, Laborers International Union of North America and the St. Paul Regional Labor Federation are co-hosting a Farmers to Families Free Food Box Giveaway at North Branch Middle School, 38705 Grand Ave., North Branch, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to come out. You can also pick up extra food for neighbors or family members that cannot make it out for the event. This will be a drive through food distribution; contact-less loading into vehicles. Walk ups are welcome too. This food comes in partnership with the USDA Farmers to Families program. Each food box weighs approximately 30 pounds and contains fresh meat, dairy and produce. There are no qualifications or questions asked.
Saturday, April 24
>Play Inc. Arts presents OFF BOOK Show Series
Play Inc. Arts presents OFF BOOK Show Series “Encore Performance” at 8 p.m. Enjoy their new mini theater setting in their new space in the Cambridge Library building, 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge. Here is a second chance to see “The Bottomless Boys Men’s Quartet” and “The Divas in Concert.” Last month, all four shows were sold out. Tickets are available online: playincarts.org/offbook. Concessions available.
Tuesday, April 27
>Isanti County Triad Meeting
Isanti County Triad will meet at Central Green Park, 1455 South Fern, Cambridge, at 10 a.m. Topics include severe weather awareness, frauds and scams and crime prevention topics. Triad is a partnership between the sheriff’s office, senior citizens and community groups to provide information and resources to our seniors to keep our seniors safe. They will be meeting at the shelter area which has picnic tables. Feel free to bring a lawn chair if you prefer. All seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, April 27
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Harris Covenant Church in Harris (43680 Gates Ave.) from 1-7 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Thursday, April 29
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Sunnyside Free Lutheran Church in Stacy (22745 Typo Creek Drive NE) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Friday, May 7
>Play Inc. Arts ‘iCreate’ Series
Play Inc. Arts presents “iCreate” Series Paint & Plant at 6:30 p.m. Much like a paint party, only better! They will be holding a series of creative evenings open to adults to enjoy with friends, co-workers or a date. This month they will be painting a clay pot and then planting it with a succulent. Register online: playincarts.org/icreate.
Saturday, May 8
>Cambridge Farmers Market
Cambridge Farmers Market begins May 8. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more. The Farmers Market will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge.
Saturday, May 15
>Rush City Garden Club Plant Sale
The Rush City Garden Club Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. in the downtown city park (follow the signs). Proceeds from the sale will go toward scholarships and garden club activities.
