Through Nov. 27
>Cruisin’ Old Highway 61 Exhibit at Rush City Library
The public is invited to view a special exhibit, “Cruisin’ Old Highway 61” at the Rush City Public Library (240 W. Fourth St.) Nov. 16-27. This 26’ long highway scene was created by 15 different quilters from the Piecemakers Quilt Guild in Rush City. Each mini landscape quilt depicts a site along Old Highway 61, between Pine City and Wyoming, Minnesota.
Through Dec. 14
>Braham Girl Scouts Season of Giving
The Braham Area Girl Scouts are collecting donations for those in need this holiday season. Games, toys, gifts for all ages, hats, mittens, scarves and gift cards are being collected. Donation boxes can be found at Braham City Hall, Frandsen Bank and Trust, Ryders Salon, Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Friday, Nov. 19
>Red Cross Blood Drive in Isanti
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 207 County Road 23 NW, Isanti. Donors are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767).
Friday, Nov. 19
>Cambridge Curling Club Open House
All are invited to the Cambridge Curling Club Open from 7-9 p.m. Open to the public, refreshments provided. Current, youth and new members welcome and encouraged to come. Cambridge Curling Club is located at the Isanti County Fairgrounds (3101 Highway 95) in Cambridge.
Saturday, Nov. 20
>North Branch Arts Fest
The North Branch Area Community Education will present Arts Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Branch Area High School, 38175 Grand Ave. Admission is $2 and features over 200 crafters. Non-perishable food items for the local food shelf are welcome. No strollers or pets please. Visitors can take the Arrowhead Transit free shuttle from the middle school parking lot to and from the high school.
Saturday, Nov. 20
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry in Isanti
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-11 a.m. This will be a drive-up distribution only. You will not have to get out of your vehicle. You do not need boxes or totes. Starting at 7:30 a.m. they will be giving out a time ticket so that when you return at the time on your ticket you will then drive through and pay for your share. Please have the $22 ready for the volunteer. Our volunteers will then place your share (already boxed) in your vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $22 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements. In other words you do not have to live in Isanti county to come to Ruby’s. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Any questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
>Isanti County Triad Meeting
The next Isanti County Triad meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, 2440 S. Main St., Cambridge. The guest speaker is Collette Colluci from Family Pathways, who will be sharing about Dementia Friends. All senior citizens are welcome to attend this free presentation. As a reminder, the December meeting will be held Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. and will be a Holiday Potluck. Questions, call Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering 763-691-2411.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
>Rush City Christmas Caring Tree
Help make a child’s Christmas a little brighter! The Rush City Christmas Caring Tree will be set up in the Rush City Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 23. It will be decorated with Christmas wish tags from children in the Rush City School District. All are invited to select a tag, purchase a gift(s) and bring the unwrapped gift(s) to the Rush City Public Library by Friday, Dec. 10. The library is open on Tuesday from 10 am until 7 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from noon until 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Your generosity will be appreciated on Christmas morning. Any questions may be directed to Millie at 320-358-3432 or Shari at 320-358-3463.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
>Braham Tree Lighting and Caroling
The Braham community tree lighting and caroling will be held in Freedom Park at the Gazebo at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Friday, Dec. 3
>Joyann Parker in Concert at Common Ground
Joyann Parker will perform in concert at 7 p.m. at Common Ground, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge. Presale tickets are $17.50, and will be $20 at the door. With roots in the church and a solid foundation of musical education, Joyann Parker found her authentic voice later in life and has created her own blend of roots music that combines soul, R&B, gospel and traditional blues styles. Purchase tickets at showtix4u.com/event-details/58647.
Saturday, Dec. 4
>Christmas for Kids at Christ Lutheran
A free event, Christmas for Kids, will be held Dec. 4 at Christ Lutheran Church, located 1 mile east of Cambridge on Hwy. 95. Registration for ages 3 – 10 begins at 8:45 a.m., and the event lasts until 12:30 p.m. The children will learn the story of Jesus’ birth, sing songs, decorate cookies and make fun crafts. Lunch will also be served at noon. Call 763-689-5333 with any questions.
Thursday, Dec. 16
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge, from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be fitness and healthy snacks: conversation, companionship and exercise. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information contact Shay or Kim at 763-325-0100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.