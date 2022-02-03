>150 Year Fair Celebration Committee
The Chisago County 4-H program is calling 4-H families, alumni and invested community members to be a part of their 150 Year Celebration Committee. This year, the Chisago County Fair will be celebrating their 150th year. They are looking for individuals who will help celebrate this historic occasion by helping plan, prepare and deliver some new opportunities for the public and 4-H community at the 2022 County Fair. If interested, contact the 4-H office at mnext-chisago@umn.edu or call 651-277-0150.
In February
>Play Inc. Arts presents ‘Music Man’
Play Inc. Arts presents its spring musical, “The Music Man.” Performances are at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12, Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13 and Feb. 20. With over 80 local performers, this family favorite is sure to be a hit! If you’ve never experienced one of their musical performances, now is the time. They’ve been working on this production for months and the cast is top notch. Show your community support and come to one of their many performances at the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School. You pick your seats, so you may social distance as much as you want. Buy tickets at: PlayIncArts.org or www.showtix4u.com/event-details/59367 or contact them for buying tickets in person at PlayIncArts@gmail.com.
Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Sunday, Feb. 6
>Royal Neighbors’ Scandinavian Feast
The Royal Neighbors’ Scandinavian Winter Feast will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at www.brahamcenter.org or by calling 320-396-3177. The menu includes Lutefisk, meatballs, potatoes, rutabagas, peas, rolls, pickles, bread pudding. There will also be a silent auction, a gnome game, and Bruce Danielson will return with some good natured Ole and Lena humor after lunch.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
>Community Social at Braham Event Center
February is Valentine month so for the community social at the Braham Event Center Library room (655 Eighth St. SW.) at 2 p.m. they will celebrate with love songs. Marie Grundberg will be there to sing and lead in singing if you want to join in. Everyone is welcome. It is free with snacks provided.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
>Suicide Awareness and Prevention
The QPR Institute will host a Suicide Awareness and Prevention Training from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Content is intended for high school and older. Child care (birth through grade 5) is required. Register for this free training and child care at firstbaptistcambridge.org/events. This training qualifies for one hour of continuing education units for educators.
