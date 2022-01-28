>150 Year Fair Celebration Committee
The Chisago County 4-H program is calling 4-H families, alumni and invested community members to be a part of their 150 Year Celebration Committee. This year, the Chisago County Fair will be celebrating their 150th year. They are looking for individuals who will help celebrate this historic occasion by helping plan, prepare and deliver some new opportunities for the public and 4-H community at the 2022 County Fair. If interested, contact the 4-H office at mnext-chisago@umn.edu or call 651-277-0150.
In February
>Play Inc. Arts presents ‘Music Man’
Play Inc. Arts presents its spring musical, “The Music Man.” Performances are at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12, Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13 and Feb. 20. With over 80 local performers, this family favorite is sure to be a hit! If you’ve never experienced one of their musical performances, now is the time. They’ve been working on this production for months and the cast is top notch. Show your community support and come to one of their many performances at the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School. You pick your seats, so you may social distance as much as you want. Buy tickets at: PlayIncArts.org or www.showtix4u.com/event-details/59367 or contact them for buying tickets in person at PlayIncArts@gmail.com.
Friday, Jan. 28
>Play Inc. Arts Landscape Painting Workshop
Play Inc. Arts offers a wonderful evening learning to paint a “Van Gogh” like landscape in their iCreate series this month. Open to ages 14 through adult. This is a moderately easy painting. Students will be required to mix colors and follow instructions. Bring your friends or co-workers and let’s paint together. The class will be offered from 6:30-8:30 p.m.; please arrive 15 min early. Supplies are included. Located in the Opportunity Room in the Cambridge Library, 111 N. Dellwood St. Register: PlayIncArts.org.
Saturday, Jan. 29
>4-H Winter Workshop Day
All are welcome to join for a morning of adventure and project learning from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Kost Evangelical Free Church, 37405 Kost Trail, North Branch. Youth will rotate through a series of selected workshops to gain a deeper understanding of 4-H project areas. Learn more at z.umn.edu/chisago4hwinter or contact Jeremy Freeman at 651-277-0150.
Saturday, Jan. 29
>Weight Loss and Health Class
A “Weight Loss and Health” class will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge. This is a free class. To register call 763-689-5912. Masks are encouraged. The class is an exciting new way to look at weight loss and health. The instructor lost over 90 lbs and you can too. All ages welcome.
Sunday, Jan. 30
>4-H Quilt Camp
All are welcome to join for an afternoon of learning quilting and sewing from 1-5 p.m. at the Chisago County Senior Center, 38790 Sixth Ave., North Branch. You will be making a sewing mat which goes under your machine. You will be learning how to do a binding. Registration is due by Jan. 22. Learn more at https://extension.umn.edu/event/quilting-camp-2022 or contact Jeremy Freeman at 651-277-0150.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
>Suicide Awareness and Prevention
The QPR Institute will host a Suicide Awareness and Prevention Training from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Content is intended for high school and older. Child care (birth through grade 5) is required. Register for this free training and child care at firstbaptistcambridge.org/events. This training qualifies for one hour of continuing education units for educators.
