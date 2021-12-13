>Isanti County Flu Shots
Walk-in flu shots will be held at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge, from noon to 4 p.m. on the following Mondays: Dec. 13 and Dec. 20. They will be offered at low/no cost. Offered to those ages 6 months and older (under 18 must have a parent/guardian present). Call 763-689-1711 with questions.
Friday, Dec. 10
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Main Street Church, 6500 Main St., North Branch. Donors are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767).
Friday, Dec. 10
>Santa Claus Visit, Movie Night in Isanti
Santa Claus will be at the Isanti Community Center, 208 1/2 First Ave. NW, Isanti, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. There will be photos with Santa, holiday crafts and hot cocoa and cookies. Following Santa’s visit, at 7 p.m., there will be a viewing of the movie, “Jingle All the Way.” All activities are free and all ages are welcome.
Friday, Dec. 10
>Free Viewing of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer
Common Ground UMC will be hosting a drive-in Christmas viewing of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer at 6:30 p.m. Open to all. Reserve your spot at: HTTPS://CG-UMC.org/advent2021. Located at 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge.
Saturday, Dec. 11
>Braham Santa Day
Braham Santa Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham. There will be photos with Santa; please bring your camera for a picture. There will also be a Santa’s Shoppe with gifts available to purchase. There will also be Christmas trees, wreaths and decor for sale. Masks required for those ages 2 and older.
Saturday, Dec. 11
>Christmas Toy and Food Drive in Cambridge
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Christmas Toy and Food Drive from 10 a.m. to noon at the sheriff’s office, 2440 South Main St., Cambridge. Bring new, unwrapped toys for kids and/or nonperishable food items to donate to the Isanti Lions. They will be distributed to families in need in Isanti County. Santa will also be there and they will have emergency vehicles for the kids to see. All are welcome to this free event. The event is being held in partnership with the Isanti Lions.
Saturday, Dec. 11
>Isanti VFW Children’s Christmas Party
All are welcome to a Children’s Christmas Party from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Rum River VFW Post 2735, 410 Railroad Ave. S., Isanti. There will be an Auxiliary craft and bake sale and hot dogs, refreshments and treat bags. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be on hand with Sherry Longley Photography. The event is presented by the Isanti VFW Post 2735 and VFW Auxiliary 2735.
Sunday, Dec. 12
>Community Potluck in North Branch
All are welcome to a community potluck at the Chisago County Community Center (38790 Sixth Ave., North Branch) at 12:30 p.m. Please bring a dish to share.
Sunday, Dec. 12
>Cash Bingo at Christ the King in Cambridge
Christ the King Knights of Columbus will be hosting Cash Bingo starting at 2 p.m. at the Parish Hall, 315 Fern St. N., Cambridge. Pizza, popcorn and ice cream will be offered for a freewill donation. “Ole” will be the guest caller. All are welcome to join the fun.
Sunday, Dec. 12
>PFLAG Meeting
East Central Minnesota PFLAG (Parents, Friends and Family of Lesbians and Gays) will host its next monthly meeting at 2 p.m. at Common Ground, United Methodist Church, 404 Cypress Street N., Cambridge. East Central Minnesota PFLAG is an all-volunteer organization that provides support for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning persons, their families and friends by being a visible presence in communities across the five-county region of east central Minnesota. PFLAG welcomes everyone who is interested in supporting the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families. For more information visit www.ecmnpflag.org or search for them on Facebook. They are requiring masks and social distancing at their meetings.
Monday, Dec. 13
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 1-6 p.m. at Harris Covenant Church, 43680 Gates Ave., Harris. Donors are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767).
Tuesday, Dec. 14
>Isanti County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Isanti County will host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge. Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson/Janssen and boosters will be offered. Registration encouraged, but walk-ins accepted. Ages 12 and up are invited (ages 12-17 must have a parent/guardian to receive the vaccine). No insurance required and no cost for the vaccine. To register visit co.isanti.mn.us and click on “COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics.” Call 763-689-1711 with questions.
Thursday, Dec. 16
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge, from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be fitness and healthy snacks: conversation, companionship and exercise. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information contact Shay or Kim at 763-325-0100.
Saturday, Dec. 18
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-11 a.m. This will be a drive-up distribution only. You will not have to get out of your vehicle. You do not need boxes or totes. Starting at 7:30 a.m. they will be giving out a time ticket so that when you return at the time on your ticket you will then drive through and pay for your share. Please have the $22 ready for the volunteer. Please try to have exact change to help their volunteers. Their volunteers will then place your share (already boxed) in your vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $22 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements. In other words you do not have to live in Isanti County to come to Ruby’s. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Any questions, message them through their Facebook page.
Saturday, Jan. 15
>Overview of Computers
An “Overview of Computers” class will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge. This is a free class. To register call 763-689-5912. Masks are encouraged. The class will discuss computer terminology, parts inside the computer, tips for buying one, time for questions and a fun surprise.
Saturday, Jan. 29
>Weight Loss and Health Class
A “Weight Loss and Health” class will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge. This is a free class. To register call 763-689-5912. Masks are encouraged. The class is an exciting new way to look at weight loss and health. The instructor lost over 90 lbs and you can too. All ages welcome.
