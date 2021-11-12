Saturday, Nov. 13
>Braham Craft Fair
The Crafters’ Craft Sale and home-based business vendor show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham. $5 lunch available and also a bake sale.
Saturday, Nov. 13
>First Baptist Church Fall Carnival
The community is invited to First Baptist Church’s Fall Carnival from 1-5 p.m. This free event features fun for all ages including mini donuts, bounce houses, candy, carnival games, bingo, hammer-schlagen, cornhole games, hot cider, bonfires and prize drawings. Entertainment by the Mystery Mountain Boys, Don B. - Illusionist and Balloons by Kevin. First Baptist Church is located at 304 Main St. S., Cambridge.
Sunday, Nov. 14
>Community Potluck in North Branch
All are welcome to a potluck at the Chisago County Community Center in North Branch (38790 Sixth Ave.) at 12:30 p.m. Please bring a dish to share.
Sunday, Nov. 14
>East Central MN PFLAG Meeting
East Central MN PFLAG (Parents, Friends and Family of Lesbians and Gays) will host their next monthly meeting at 2 p.m. at Common Ground, United Methodist Church, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge. ECMN PFLAG is an all-volunteer organization that provides support for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning persons, their families and friends by being a visible presence in communities across the five-county region of east central Minnesota. PFLAG welcomes everyone who is interested in supporting the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families. For more information visit www.ecmnpflag.org or search for them on Facebook.
Sunday, Nov. 14
>Cash Bingo at Christ the King in Cambridge
Christ the King Knights of Columbus will be hosting Cash Bingo starting at 2 p.m. at their parish hall, 315 Fern St. N., Cambridge. Pizza, popcorn and ice cream will be offered for a free-will donation.
Sunday, Nov. 14
>Turkey Bingo and Chili Dinner
Turkey Bingo and a Chili Dinner will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 207 Whiskey Road NW, Isanti. Chili is $4 per bowl and will be served from 5 p.m. till gone. Turkey Bingo starts at 6 p.m. Chili, pop, candy, fries available at an additional cost. Coffee and popcorn free to bingo players. Sponsored by the Isanti Knights of Columbus.
Nov. 16 - Nov. 27
>Cruisin’ Old Highway 61 Exhibit in Rush City
The public is invited to view a special exhibit, “Cruisin’ Old Highway 61” at the Rush City Public Library (240 W. Fourth St.) Nov. 16-27. This 26’ long highway scene was created by 15 different quilters from the Piecemakers Quilt Guild in Rush City. Each mini landscape quilt depicts a site along Old Highway 61, between Pine City and Wyoming, Minnesota.
Thursday, Nov. 18
>Red Cross Blood Drive in Braham
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the Braham Area High School, 531 Elmhurst Ave. S., Braham. Donors are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767).
Thursday, Nov. 18
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge, from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be fitness and healthy snacks: conversation, companionship and exercise. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information contact Shay or Kim at 763-325-0100.
Friday, Nov. 19
>Red Cross Blood Drive in Isanti
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 207 County Road 23 NW, Isanti. Donors are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767).
Friday, Nov. 19
>Cambridge Curling Club Open House
All are invited to the Cambridge Curling Club Open from 7-9 p.m. Open to the public, refreshments provided. Current, youth and new members welcome and encouraged to come. Cambridge Curling Club is located at the Isanti County Fairgrounds (3101 Highway 95) in Cambridge.
Saturday, Nov. 20
>North Branch Arts Fest
The North Branch Area Community Education will present Arts Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Branch Area High School, 38175 Grand Ave. Admission is $2 and features over 200 crafters. Non-perishable food items for the local food shelf are welcome. No strollers or pets please. Visitors can take the Arrowhead Transit free shuttle from the middle school parking lot to and from the high school.
Saturday, Nov. 20
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry in Isanti
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-11 a.m. This will be a drive-up distribution only. You will not have to get out of your vehicle. You do not need boxes or totes. Starting at 7:30 a.m. they will be giving out a time ticket so that when you return at the time on your ticket you will then drive through and pay for your share. Please have the $22 ready for the volunteer. Our volunteers will then place your share (already boxed) in your vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $22 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements. In other words you do not have to live in Isanti county to come to Ruby’s. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Any questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
>Rush City Christmas Caring Tree
Help make a child’s Christmas a little brighter! The Rush City Christmas Caring Tree will be set up in the Rush City Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 23. It will be decorated with Christmas wish tags from children in the Rush City School District. All are invited to select a tag, purchase a gift(s) and bring the unwrapped gift(s) to the Rush City Public Library by Friday, Dec. 10. The library is open on Tuesday from 10 am until 7 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from noon until 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Your generosity will be appreciated on Christmas morning. Any questions may be directed to Millie at 320-358-3432 or Shari at 320-358-3463.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
>Braham Tree Lighting and Caroling
The Braham community tree lighting and caroling will be held in Freedom Park at the Gazebo at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Saturday, Dec. 4
>Christmas for Kids at Christ Lutheran
A free event, Christmas for Kids, will be held Dec. 4 at Christ Lutheran Church, located 1 mile east of Cambridge on Hwy. 95. Registration for ages 3 – 10 begins at 8:45 a.m., and the event lasts until 12:30 p.m. The children will learn the story of Jesus’ birth, sing songs, decorate cookies and make fun crafts. Lunch will also be served at noon. Call 763-689-5333 with any questions.
Thursday, Dec. 16
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge, from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be fitness and healthy snacks: conversation, companionship and exercise. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information contact Shay or Kim at 763-325-0100.
