>150 Year Fair Celebration Committee
The Chisago County 4-H program is calling 4-H families, alumni and invested community members to be a part of their 150 Year Celebration Committee. This year, the Chisago County Fair will be celebrating their 150th year. They are looking for individuals who will help celebrate this historic occasion by helping plan, prepare and deliver some new opportunities for the public and 4-H community at the 2022 County Fair. If interested, contact the 4-H office at mnext-chisago@umn.edu or call 651-277-0150.
In February
>Play Inc. Arts presents ‘Music Man’
Play Inc. Arts presents its spring musical, “The Music Man.” Performances are at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12, Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13 and Feb. 20. With over 80 local performers, this family favorite is sure to be a hit! If you’ve never experienced one of their musical performances, now is the time. They’ve been working on this production for months and the cast is top notch. Show your community support and come to one of their many performances at the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School. You pick your seats, so you may social distance as much as you want. Buy tickets at: PlayIncArts.org or www.showtix4u.com/event-details/59367 or contact them for buying tickets in person at PlayIncArts@gmail.com.
Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Sunday, Feb. 13
>East Central MN PFLAG
East Central MN PFLAG will hold its next monthly meeting at 2 p.m. at Common Ground, United Methodist Church, 404 Cypress Street N., Cambridge. ECMN PFLAG (Parents, Friends and Family of Lesbians and Gays) is an all-volunteer organization that provides support for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning persons, their families and friends by being a visible presence in communities across the five-county region of east central Minnesota. PFLAG welcomes everyone who is interested in supporting the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families. For more information visit www.ecmnpflag.org, or search for them on Facebook. Please note, they are requiring masks and social distancing at their meetings.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2:30-4:30 p.m. (or until food runs out). Please do not park on the street near the fairground nor enter the fairground prior to 1 p.m. If you did not re-register last month, you will have to do so this month so remember to bring your picture ID and one current utility bill. Groceries for up to two families per vehicle and will be loaded in your truck or hatch back of your vehicle only.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
>Suicide Awareness and Prevention
The QPR Institute will host a Suicide Awareness and Prevention Training from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Content is intended for high school and older. Child care (birth through grade 5) is required. Register for this free training and child care at firstbaptistcambridge.org/events. This training qualifies for one hour of continuing education units for educators.
Sunday, Feb. 20
>Cash Bingo at Christ the King
The Christ the King Knights of Columbus, Council No. 12813, is sponsoring Cash Bingo at 2 p.m. They will serve pizza, snacks and a beverage. Free will donation for the eats! Bingo will be held at their Parish Hall on Fern Street in Cambridge. All proceeds will go to help their Council fund community and Parish projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.