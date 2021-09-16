>Soil Health Field Days
Over the course of three days, the Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting Soil Health Field Days. Come see cover crops in action and get your questions about soil health answered! These will be informal drop-in sessions where you can stay as long or as little as you like. They will be at a different field planted with cover crops each day. Event times are Sept. 22, 9-11 a.m.; Sept. 23, 1-3 p.m.; and Sept. 27, 1-3 p.m. Visit www.isantiswcd.org or call 763-689-3271 for locations and more details. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. All are welcome.
>Save the Date for the Hayride 4 Food Drive
Hayride 4 Food Drive organizers are excited to announce the annual Hayride 4 Food Drive that benefits local nonprofit organizations will return to Bloomgren Farms, located north of Cub Foods in Cambridge, on Sunday, Oct. 3. The hayrides will return, as well as silent auctions, raffles, fun activities and refreshments. Admission is a non-perishable food item or a cash donation. More details to come closer to the date.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge, through Oct. 30. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more.
Every Saturday
>North Branch Farmers Market
The North Branch Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in the Members Cooperative Credit Union parking lot, on the corner of Eighth Avenue and Main Street, through Oct. 30. Fresh locally grown vegetables, fruit, canned items, baked goods, crafts, flowers, farm fresh eggs and more.
Friday, Sept. 17
>Cambridge Customer Appreciation Event
The Cambridge Customer Appreciation Event will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Main Street in Cambridge. There will be a free meal served with cake and ice cream, kettle corn, giveaways, fire and rescue display, Minnco magic show, bouncy houses, kids games, face paintings, balloon artists and more. There will also be scarecrows designed by local businesses and a classic car show. Maddie Braun will perform from 5:30-7 p.m. on Ashland Street, the Mariachi Band will perform from 5-7 p.m. at Chapala’s, The Timeless Band will perform on South Main Street and the Mystery Mountain Boys will perform on North Main Street. The Crossfire Band will also perform. All are welcome.
Saturday, Sept. 18
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry in Isanti
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-11 a.m. This will be a drive-up distribution only. You will not have to get out of your vehicle. You do not need boxes or totes. Starting at 7:30 a.m. they will be giving out a time ticket so that when you return at the time on your ticket you will then drive through and pay for your share. Please have the $20 ready for the volunteer. Our volunteers will then place your share (already boxed) in your vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
Sunday, Sept. 19
>Cash Bingo at Christ the King
Christ the King Knights of Columbus will hold Cash Bingo at 2 p.m. at the parish hall, 314 Fern St. N., Cambridge. Free will offering for pizza, popcorn and ice cream sundaes.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2-5 p.m. (or until food runs out). Do not enter the fairgrounds parking lot before 1 p.m. and do not park on Highway 95 (or any other place close by) and don’t block the road to Fleet Farm. Remember to bring your picture ID and one current utility bill if you are new or have not registered in the last two months. Groceries for up to two families per vehicle which will be loaded in your trunk or the hatch back of your vehicles only.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
>Cub Scout Pack 235 Informational Meeting
Cub Scout Pack 235 of Cambridge/Grandy is hosting its fall kickoff event at 6:30 p.m. at the Grandy Community Center, 2749 County Road 6 NE, Grandy. Boys in grades K-5 (and their families) interested in cub scouting adventures are welcome. The evening’s events will include a Raingutter Regata, hot dog/hamburger cookout and information on the upcoming scouting year. Event is free. Email cubpack235mn@gmail.com with any questions.
Saturday, Sept. 25
>13th annual John Hirsch Slammiversery
All are invited to join AWF for the 13th annual John Hirsch Slammiversery at the Cambridge-Isanti High School, 430 Eighth Ave. NW, Cambridge. Don’t miss an awesome night of pro wrestling action featuring some of the top pro wrestlers in the Midwest. Doors open at 6 p.m. with bell time at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 with children 9 and under free. This is an all ages show. Proceeds benefit the Special Olympics. Event features CEO and former AWA and WWE star Tony Denucci.
Sunday, Sept. 26
>Support the 4-H Mini Horse Barn Project
All are invited to support the 4-H Mini Horse Barn Building Project during a fundraising event from 1-5 p.m. at BMW Stables, Rendova Street, Isanti. $5 donation or button. There will be games, mini horses and fun for all.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
>Free Dinner at Journey New Life Church
The Journey New Life Church will host a community dinner every last Wednesday of the month, with the next one from 5:30-7 p.m., Sept. 29, at 601 Heritage Blvd. NE, Isanti. Join for a time of food and fellowship and take the opportunity to make connections with others in the community! Call 763-689-4471 with any questions.
