>Isanti County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
Isanti County Public Health will host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, at St. John Lutheran Church (Weber), 28168 Jodrell St. NE, North Branch. A second vaccine clinic will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, at Long Lake Lutheran Church, 3921 277th Ave. NW, Isanti. A third vaccine clinic will be held from 3-6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23, at the Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham. Public Health will be administering the Moderna vaccine, a two-dose vaccine given 28 days apart. Those 18 and older are eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine. Appointments will be required, no walk-ins will be accepted. Those interested in an appointment can call Isanti County Public Health at 763-689-4071 or email ICPH@co.isanti.mn.us. Those who live or work in Isanti County will be prioritized.
Saturday, April 17
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry in Isanti
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-11 a.m. This will be a drive-up distribution only. You will not have to get out of your vehicle. You do not need boxes or totes. Starting at 7:30 p.m. they will be giving out a time ticket so that when you return at the time on your ticket you will then drive through and pay for your share. Please have the $20 ready for the volunteer. Our volunteers will then place your share (already boxed) in your vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
Monday, April 19
>Play Inc. Arts Open Studio
Play Inc. Arts presents “Open Studio” from 5-7:30 p.m. Bring a creative project and your own supplies and work in the company of others. There is no instruction or supervision - just a great atmosphere. Snacks are available for purchase. Ages 13 through adults. Cambridge Library location, 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge.
Tuesday, April 20
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2-4:30 p.m. (or until food runs out). Do not enter the fairgrounds parking lot before 1 p.m. and do not park on Highway 95 (or any other place close by) and don’t block the road to Fleet Farm. Remember to bring your picture ID and one current utility bill if you are new or have not registered for the last two months. Groceries for up to two families per vehicle and they will be loaded in your trunk or the hatch back of your vehicles only. They will register in the Community Building; therefore, be prepared to practice COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Saturday, April 24
>Free Food Giveaway in North Branch
The Chisago County Labor Assembly, Laborers International Union of North America and the St. Paul Regional Labor Federation are co-hosting a Farmers to Families Free Food Box Giveaway at North Branch Middle School, 38705 Grand Ave., North Branch, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to come out. You can also pick up extra food for neighbors or family members that cannot make it out for the event. This will be a drive through food distribution; contact-less loading into vehicles. Walk ups are welcome too. This food comes in partnership with the USDA Farmers to Families program. Each food box weighs approximately 30 pounds and contains fresh meat, dairy and produce. There are no qualifications or questions asked. They are giving away over 1,300 boxes of food and 1,300 gallons of fresh milk.
Saturday, April 24
>Play Inc. Arts presents OFF BOOK Show Series
Play Inc. Arts presents OFF BOOK Show Series “Encore Performance” at 8 p.m. Enjoy their new mini theater setting in their new space in the Cambridge Library building, 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge. Here is a second chance to see “The Bottomless Boys Men’s Quartet” and “The Divas in Concert.” Last month, all four shows were sold out. Tickets are available online: playincarts.org/offbook. Concessions available.
Tuesday, April 27
>Isanti County Triad Meeting
Isanti County Triad will meet at Central Green Park, 1455 South Fern, Cambridge, at 10 a.m. Topics include severe weather awareness, frauds and scams and crime prevention topics. Triad is a partnership between the sheriff’s office, senior citizens and community groups to provide information and resources to our seniors to keep our seniors safe. They will be meeting at the shelter area which has picnic tables. Feel free to bring a lawn chair if you prefer. All seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, April 27
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Harris Covenant Church in Harris (43680 Gates Ave.) from 1-7 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
