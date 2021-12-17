Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
>Isanti County Flu Shots
Walk-in flu shots will be held at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge, from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20. They will be offered at low/no cost. Offered to those ages 6 months and older (under 18 must have a parent/guardian present). Call 763-689-1711 with questions.
Thursday, Dec. 16
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge, from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be fitness and healthy snacks: conversation, companionship and exercise. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information contact Shay or Kim at 763-325-0100.
Saturday, Dec. 18
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-11 a.m. This will be a drive-up distribution only. You will not have to get out of your vehicle. You do not need boxes or totes. Starting at 7:30 a.m. they will be giving out a time ticket so that when you return at the time on your ticket you will then drive through and pay for your share. Please have the $22 ready for the volunteer. Please try to have exact change to help their volunteers. Their volunteers will then place your share (already boxed) in your vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $22 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements. In other words you do not have to live in Isanti county to come to Ruby’s. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Any questions, message them through their Facebook page.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
>Isanti County TRIAD Holiday Potluck
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a holiday potluck for the Isanti County Triad. The holiday potluck will be at 11 a.m. at the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, 2440 S. Main St., Cambridge. All Isanti County senior citizens are welcome to attend. Any questions, contact Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering at 763-691-2411.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2:30-4:30 p.m. (or until food runs out). Because the police have told them to not allow parking on any of the streets or nearby parking lots, you can enter the Fairgrounds prior to 1 p.m.; however, those entering after 1 p.m. will receive their food first. Please remember to bring your picture ID and one current utility bill if you are new or have not registered in the last two months. Groceries for up to two families per vehicle will be loaded in your trunk or the hatch back of your vehicles only.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
>Plant the Moon Informational meeting
Join for an information meeting to learn about the upcoming Plant the Moon Challenge where youth will test and experiment to find the best conditions to grow plants using a soil stimulant designed for outer space. To learn more about the Plant the Moon Challenge visit z.umn.edu/chisago4hmoon. Do you have youth interested? An informational meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the North Branch Area Library, 6355 379th St., North Branch. Contact Jeremy Freeman, 4-H Extension Educator to learn more at jeremyf@umn.edu or call 651-277-0150.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
>Chisago County 4-H Informational Meeting
Come learn about the opportunities 4-H can provide your family this year! An information meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Chisago Lakes Area Library, 11754 302nd St., Chisago City. Whether it is raising cows, or launching rockets, 4-H focuses their programs around the experiential learning model giving youth real-world problems that they solve in a community-oriented environment. For more information contact Jeremy Freeman at jeremyf@umn.edu or call 651-277-0150.
Saturday, Jan. 8
>Scratch Coding Lessons
Join Chisago County 4-H for a learning series on the Scratch coding platform. Youth will learn how to use Scratch to code their own public service announcement. Meetings will be held weekly on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon beginning Jan. 8 and ending Feb. 26 at the Wyoming Area Library, 26855 Forest Boulevard, Wyoming. This series is designed for youth in grades 4-8 but younger audiences are welcome if they can read independently above grade level and stay focused for the full two hours. There is no cost for the meetings, but registration is required by emailing jeremyf@umn.edu
Saturday, Jan. 15
>Overview of Computers
An “Overview of Computers” class will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge. This is a free class. To register call 763-689-5912. Masks are encouraged. The class will discuss computer terminology, parts inside the computer, tips for buying one, time for questions and a fun surprise.
Saturday, Jan. 29
>Weight Loss and Health Class
A “Weight Loss and Health” class will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge. This is a free class. To register call 763-689-5912. Masks are encouraged. The class is an exciting new way to look at weight loss and health. The instructor lost over 90 lbs and you can too. All ages welcome.
