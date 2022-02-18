In February
>Play Inc. Arts presents ‘Music Man’
Play Inc. Arts presents its spring musical, “The Music Man.” Performances are at 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 20. With over 80 local performers, this family favorite is sure to be a hit! If you’ve never experienced one of their musical performances, now is the time. They’ve been working on this production for months and the cast is top notch. Show your community support and come to one of their many performances at the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School. You pick your seats, so you may social distance as much as you want. Buy tickets at: PlayIncArts.org or www.showtix4u.com/event-details/59367 or contact them for buying tickets in person at PlayIncArts@gmail.com.
Saturday, Feb. 19
>Vintage Snowmobile Expo in North Branch
The North Branch Sno-Drifters will host their 22nd annual Vintage Snowmobile Expo and Ride from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JJ’s Bowl & Lounge in North Branch. The event, which serves as a fundraiser for the organization, will allow the public to view numerous snowmobiles both old and new. At noon there will be a reverse competition as well as a cutter competition, and rides will be available after an awards ceremony at 2 p.m. The event also features a silent auction and a raffle. For more information, contact Sno-Drifters board member Kevin Gustafson at 651-328-1839 or visit https://nbsnodrifters.org/.
Sunday, Feb. 20
>Cash Bingo at Christ the King in Cambridge
The Christ the King Knights of Columbus, Council No. 12813, is sponsoring Cash Bingo at 2 p.m. They will serve pizza, snacks and a beverage. Free will donation for the eats! Bingo will be held at their Parish Hall on Fern Street in Cambridge. All proceeds will go to help their Council fund community and Parish projects.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
>Isanti County Triad Meeting
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the next Triad meeting at 10 a.m. at the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, 2440 S. Main St., Cambridge. The guest speaker will be Karen Scullin of Fox 9 news to talk about media and the police. The purpose of Triad is to promote senior safety and to reduce the fear of crime that seniors often experience. Triad has benefits for both seniors and law enforcement. Law Enforcement assists seniors by forming working relationships with their local law enforcement. As well as to educate and help protect them with information they can use and share with others in their communities. All Isanti County senior citizens are welcome to attend this free event. This will be the 4th anniversary for the group.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
>Journey New Life Church Community Dinner
The Journey New Life Church (601 Heritage Boulevard NE, Isanti) will host a community dinner every last Wednesday of the month and the next one is from 5:30-7 p.m. on Feb. 23. Join for a time of food and fellowship and take the opportunity to make connections with others in the community. They look forward to seeing you. Call 763-689-4471 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.