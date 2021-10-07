Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Through Oct. 26
>North Pole Workshop and Show
A large variety of holiday art classes are being offered to ages 6 through adult in this community wide workshop offered through Play Inc. Arts. Classes run through the month of November. All projects will be kept temporarily to be displayed in a winter wonderland North Pole Show in December. Register online @ PlayIncArts.org
Friday, Oct. 8
>Braham Fire Department Chili Feed
The Braham Fire Department will host an open house, chili feed and sportsmen raffle from 3-7 p.m. at the Braham Fire Hall. There will be a free-will donation for the chili feed, a bake sale and raffle tickets will be sold for $10. There will also be a bouncy house for the children.
Saturday, Oct. 9
>Frankensteiners Ball 16
Frankensteiners Ball 16 will be held at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge, 3101 Highway 95, Cambridge. Gates open at 9 a.m. with trophies presented at 4 p.m. All pre-registered cars receive a dash plaque. $10 pre-registration forms available at www.frankensteiners.com or $15 day of show (no plaque). Food and merchandise vendors, door prizes, cash prizes, coloring contest and trick or treating for the kids. Food donations or cash appreciated to benefit Family Pathways Food Shelf. Open to all cars, trucks and motorcycles. No dogs allowed.
Sunday, Oct. 10
>Bowling for a Cure
The Isanti County Cancer Crusaders will host its annual Bowling for a Cure event from noon to 3 p.m. at Junction Bowl, 123 Cajima St. NE, Isanti. It is $10 for two games of bowling and shoe rental. There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Halloween costumes encouraged but not required. The event is held to raise money to help those fighting cancer in the community.
Sunday, Oct. 10
>Potluck at Chisago County Community Center
All are invited to a potluck at the Chisago County Community Center in North Branch (38790 Sixth Ave.) at 12:30 p.m. Please bring a dish to share.
Sunday, Oct. 10
>East Central MN PFLAG
East Central MN PFLAG will host its next monthly meeting at 2 p.m., at Common Ground, United Methodist Church, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge. ECMN PFLAG (Parents, Friends and Family of Lesbians and Gays) is an all-volunteer organization that provides support for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning persons, their families and friends by being a visible presence in communities across the five-county region of east central Minnesota. PFLAG welcomes everyone who is interested in supporting the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families. For more information visit www.ecmnpflag.org or search for them on Facebook.
Monday, Oct. 11
>Play Inc. Arts Open Studio
Work on your own creative project in the company of others during Open Studio offered by Play Inc. Arts from 5:30-8 p.m. Any medium is invited. Whether you are a dabbler or an experienced artist, they would like to share their space with you! Bring your own supplies. Concessions are available for purchase. No registration, No fee, just art! Located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, inside the Cambridge Public Library.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
>Braham Community Social
The Community Social at the Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW) will be held at 2 p.m. and will feature a special talk and demonstration of the history of photography. Terry Fedoryshyn will be there with much of the photography equipment he has and will talk about how photography has changed over the years. It will be in the Alice Studt Library room. It’s free and everyone is welcome. Treats will be served.
Saturday, Oct. 16
>Salem Lutheran Harvest Festival
Salem Lutheran Church of Dalbo is having their annual Harvest Festival and Pie Auction at 6:30 p.m. Music performance by Kenny Krona and Gwen Anderson followed by pie and coffee as well as a pie auction. Call 763-689-1687 with questions.
Thursday, Oct. 21
>Isanti Blood Drive
Memorial Blood Centers will hold a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at the Isanti Community Center, 208 1/2 First Ave. NW, Isanti. Visit MBC.ORG to find your nearest drive or donor center, or to make an appointment at this upcoming blood drive.
Thursday, Oct. 21
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge, from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be fitness and healthy snacks: conversation, companionship and exercise. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information contact Shay or Kim at 763-325-0100.
Saturday, Oct. 23
>24 Hour Plays by Play Inc. Arts
If you have never seen our 24 Hour Plays, now is your chance. Offered by Play Inc. Arts at 8 p.m. They literally write, direct, act and produce a play in just 24 hours! After initial auditions for the cast, directors, and writers, they meet on Friday night and work 24 hours until they perform the play to you Saturday evening. This is always a huge hit, so don’t miss out. Get your tickets online at: showtix4u.com or visit PlayIncArts.org for the link! Located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, inside the Cambridge Public Library.
Monday, Oct. 25
>Plein Air Open Studio
Subject to weather conditions, Play Inc. Arts is hoping that everyone can meet one more time to paint landscapes outdoors during Plein Air Open Studio from noon to 3 p.m. Open to anyone at any level! Bring your own supplies. They have a few stand up easels they can loan if you need one. Visit their Facebook page to learn of the location.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
>North Branch Blood Drive
Memorial Blood Centers will hold a blood drive from 3-8 p.m. at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 38222 Grand Ave., North Branch. Visit MBC.ORG to make an appointment.
Thursday, Nov. 18
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge, from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be fitness and healthy snacks: conversation, companionship and exercise. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information contact Shay or Kim at 763-325-0100.
Thursday, Dec. 16
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge, from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be fitness and healthy snacks: conversation, companionship and exercise. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information contact Shay or Kim at 763-325-0100.
