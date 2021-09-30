Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Every Thursday
>Braham Farmers Market
The Braham Farmers Market is held every Thursday, from 3-7 p.m., through October, at Freedom Park along Highway 107 in downtown Braham. It features local produce, jams and jellies, farm fresh eggs, fresh baked treats, hand-crafted items and more.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge, through Oct. 30. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more.
Every Saturday
>North Branch Farmers Market
The North Branch Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in the Members Cooperative Credit Union parking lot, on the corner of Eighth Avenue and Main Street, through Oct. 30. Fresh locally grown vegetables, fruit, canned items, baked goods, crafts, flowers, farm fresh eggs and more.
Saturday, Oct. 2
>Rush City Garden Club Octoberfest
The Rush City Garden Club will hold its annual Octoberfest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Park (Fourth Street and Dana Avenue). They will have decorated and plain pumpkins, gourds, vegetables and plants. There will be a free will donation jar; proceeds will be used for scholarships donated to Rush City High School seniors and for club activities. Come enjoy chili, bars and coffee too!
Sunday, Oct. 3
>Guest Speaker to Talk about Policy Changes
What happened at the Capitol? Where do we go from here? A Faith Perspective. Anne Krisnik, the Executive Director of the Joint Religious Legislative Coalition, will speak about policy changes to help struggling Minnesotans during the 2021 Minnesota legislative session and how the process works. She will share new laws impacting housing, emergency shelter and safety net programs. Join at Common Ground, A United Methodist Community, 404 N. Cypress St., Cambridge at 10:45 a.m. Masks and distancing required. Everyone welcome.
Sunday, Oct. 3
>Hayride 4 Food Drive in Cambridge
The 12th annual free Hayride 4 Food Drive will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Bruce and Barb Bloomgren’s farm, located north of Cub Foods in Cambridge at 2675 33th Ave. NE, Cambridge. There will be directional signs posted the day of the event. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item or make a cash donation with proceeds benefiting the First Baptist Church Food Pantry in Cambridge and the local unit of the Salvation Army. Besides horse-drawn hayrides and tractor-drawn hayrides, free hot apple cider, coffee, cookies and bars will be served. There will also be fire truck displays, face painting, kids games and a bouncy house (weather permitting) for children to enjoy.
Friday, Oct. 8
>Braham Fire Department Chili Feed
The Braham Fire Department will host an open house, chili feed and sportsmen raffle from 3-7 p.m. at the Braham Fire Hall. There will be a free-will donation for the chili feed, a bake sale and raffle tickets will be sold for $10. There will also be a bouncy house for the children.
Saturday, Oct. 9
>Frankensteiners Ball 16
Frankensteiners Ball 16 will be held at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge, 3101 Highway 95, Cambridge. Gates open at 9 a.m. with trophies presented at 4 p.m. All pre-registered cars receive a dash plaque. $10 pre-registration forms available at www.frankensteiners.com or $15 day of show (no plaque). Food and merchandise vendors, door prizes, cash prizes, coloring contest and trick or treating for the kids. Food donations or cash appreciated to benefit Family Pathways Food Shelf. Open to all cars, trucks and motorcycles. No dogs allowed.
Sunday, Oct. 10
>Bowling for a Cure
The Isanti County Cancer Crusaders will host its annual Bowling for a Cure event from noon to 3 p.m. at Junction Bowl, 123 Cajima St. NE, Isanti. It is $10 for two games of bowling and shoe rental. There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Halloween costumes encouraged but not required. The event is held to raise money to help those fighting cancer in the community.
Sunday, Oct. 10
>Potluck at Chisago County Community Center
All are invited to a potluck at the Chisago County Community Center in North Branch (38790 Sixth Ave.) at 12:30 p.m. Please bring a dish to share.
Sunday, Oct. 10
>East Central MN PFLAG
East Central MN PFLAG will host its next monthly meeting at 2 p.m., at Common Ground, United Methodist Church, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge. ECMN PFLAG (Parents, Friends and Family of Lesbians and Gays) is an all-volunteer organization that provides support for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning persons, their families and friends by being a visible presence in communities across the five-county region of east central Minnesota. PFLAG welcomes everyone who is interested in supporting the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families. For more information visit www.ecmnpflag.org or search for them on Facebook.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
>Braham Community Social
The Community Social at the Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW) will be held at 2 p.m. and will feature a special talk and demonstration of the history of photography. Terry Fedoryshyn will be there with much of the photography equipment he has and will talk about how photography has changed over the years. It will be in the Alice Studt Library room. It’s free and everyone is welcome. Treats will be served.
Thursday, Oct. 21
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge, from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be fitness and healthy snacks: conversation, companionship and exercise. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information contact Shay or Kim at 763-325-0100.
Thursday, Nov. 18
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge, from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be fitness and healthy snacks: conversation, companionship and exercise. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information contact Shay or Kim at 763-325-0100.
