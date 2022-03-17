>Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10238 will hold Lenten Fish Fry Fridays on March 18, March 25, April 1 and April 8 from 4-6:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 207 Whiskey Road NW, Isanti. Fish (baked or fried) or fish tacos, French fries, coleslaw, bun and dessert will be served. The cost is $15 with payment by cash or check only.
>Stacy Lions Pancake Breakfast
The Stacy Lions will hold a Pancake Breakfast with eggs, sausage and beverages from 9 a.m. to noon on March 27, April 10 and April 24 at Doyle Field, 30309 Forest Boulevard, Stacy. Free will donations accepted.
>Special Education Records Disposal
North Branch Area Public Schools is preparing to dispose of special education student records for the graduation class of 2013. If you have any need of these records or questions about the disposal, contact Mary Rock at 651-674-1013 by April 30.
>150 Year Fair Celebration Committee
The Chisago County 4-H program is calling 4-H families, alumni and invested community members to be a part of their 150 Year Celebration Committee. This year, the Chisago County Fair will be celebrating their 150th year. They are looking for individuals who will help celebrate this historic occasion by helping plan, prepare and deliver some new opportunities for the public and 4-H community at the 2022 County Fair. If interested, contact the 4-H office at mnext-chisago@umn.edu or call 651-277-0150.
Thursday, March 17
>Rush City Garden Club Meeting
The Rush City Garden Club will hold their monthly event at 9 a.m. at Rusheba Town Hall, 51445 Forest Blvd., Rush City. They will have a Master Gardener speak about Native Gardens. A club meeting will follow. Snacks will be served and guests are welcome.
Sunday, March 20
>Cash Bingo at Christ the King Parish Hall
The Christ the King Knights of Columbus, Council No. 12813, is sponsoring “Cash Bingo” at 2 p.m. They will serve pizza, snacks and a beverage. Free will donation for the eats. Bingo will be held at the Parish Hall on Fern Street in Cambridge. All proceeds will go to help their Council fund community and Parish projects.
Tuesday, March 22
>Isanti Count Triad Welcomes Guest Speaker
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the next Triad meeting at 10 a.m. at the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, 2440 S. Main St., Cambridge. The guest speaker will be Karen Scullin of FOX 9 news to talk about media and the police. The purpose of Triad is to promote senior safety and to reduce the fear of crime that seniors often experience. Triad has benefits for both seniors and law enforcement. Law enforcement assists seniors by forming working relationships with their local law enforcement. As well as to educate and help protect them with information they can use and share with others in their communities. All Isanti County senior citizens are welcome to attend this free event. Contact Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering at 763-691-2411 with any questions.
Wednesday, March 30
>Journey New Life Church Community Dinner
The Journey New Life Church (601 Heritage Blvd. NE, Isanti) will be hosting a community dinner every last Wednesday of the month and the next one is on March 30 from 5:30-7 p.m. Join for a time of food and fellowship and take the opportunity to make connections with others in the community. Call 763-689-4471 with any questions.
Monday, April 4
>Royalton Memorial Cemetery Association
The Royalton Memorial Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting 6:30 p.m. at the Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham. Lot owners and interested parties are welcome and encouraged to attend. Contact Les Orvis at 320-492-4579 with questions or for more information.
