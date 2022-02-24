Tuesday, March 1

>North Branch Zoning Map Update Open House

The city of North Branch will host a zoning map update open house from 4:30-7 p.m. at North Branch City Hall, 6408 Elm St., North Branch. The city council adopted a new Comprehensive Plan in 2018 that resulted in revisions to the city’s Comprehensive Land Use map. The next step in the process is to update the zoning map to align with the changes to the Comprehensive Land Use map. The public is invited to attend to review the maps and ask questions about the changes. For more information visit www.ci.north-branch.mn.us or call 651-674-8113.

Saturday, March 5

>East Central Minnesota Chorale Concert

The East Central Minnesota Chorale is excited to announce its 40th anniversary year with a Celebration Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, in the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School in Cambridge. There is no admission fee, but a freewill offering of $10 per person is suggested.

Wednesday, March 9

>Community Social in Braham

Lisa Lovering, Isanti County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy, will speak at the Community Social at the Braham Event Center at 2 p.m. in the Library room. The topic will be issues concerning aging: Aging Drivers, File of Life, Scams and other concerns attendees may have. It’s free and refreshments will be available.

Load comments