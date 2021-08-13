>Save the Date for the Hayride 4 Food Drive
Hayride 4 Food Drive organizers are excited to announce the annual Hayride 4 Food Drive that benefits local nonprofit organizations will return to Bloomgren Farms, located north of Cub Foods in Cambridge, on Sunday, Oct. 3. The hayrides will return, as well as silent auctions, raffles, fun activities and refreshments. Admission is a non-perishable food item or a cash donation. More details to come closer to the date.
>Viking Vittles
Viking Vittles (meals) will be available for pickup from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch and Stacy Lions Park. They will also be available for pickup at Central Park North Branch from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Questions, call Donna at 612-363-5072.
Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Every Thursday
>Braham Farmers Market
The Braham Farmers Market is held every Thursday, from 3-7 p.m., through October, at Freedom Park along Highway 107 in downtown Braham. It features local produce, jams and jellies, farm fresh eggs, fresh baked treats, hand-crafted items and more.
Every Friday
>Isanti Farmers Market
The Isanti Family Farmer’s Market is held every Friday, from 2-6 p.m., at 400 West Dual Boulevard, Isanti. The Market will run through Sept. 24 and features a wide variety of seasonal produce, meats, baked goods, handmade craft goods, and more.
Every Friday
>Almelund Farmers Market
The Almelund Farmers Market will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Fridays from at Rod’s Country Corner. Annuals, perennials and garden plants, asparagus, rhubarb, eggs, maple syrup, honey, breads, jams/jellies, craft items and other goodies available. Products change with the season. New vendors are encouraged and welcome to join.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge, through Oct. 30. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more.
Every Saturday
>North Branch Farmers Market
The North Branch Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in the Members Cooperative Credit Union parking lot, on the corner of Eighth Avenue and Main Street, through Oct. 30. Fresh locally grown vegetables, fruit, canned items, baked goods, crafts, flowers, farm fresh eggs and more.
me wood-fired pizza, your favorite beverage and a great night of music.
Saturday, Aug. 14
>Car Wash to Benefit C-I Gymnastics
The Cambridge-Isanti High School gymnastics team will be conducting a car wash to raise funds for their upcoming season. The car wash will be held at Cambridge State Bank, which is located on Highway 95 behind the Cambridge Culvers, from 9 a.m. to noon. Donations are appreciated.
Saturday, Aug. 14
>Bible Lesson, Rock Painting in City Park
“Jesus Rocks” in the Park. A free event for children of all ages at Cambridge City Park (810 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge) sponsored by Christ Lutheran Church. Join for a Bible lesson and rock painting on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 14
>Memorial Dedication in Honor of Jon Swanson
The Purple Hawk Country Club in Cambridge is excited to announce the dedication of its new leaderboard in memory of PGA Pro, Jon “Swanny” Swanson. The dedication is at 3 p.m. and everyone is invited to attend. There will be a dedication program followed with food and the opportunity to visit and share memories of Jon together.
Saturday, Aug. 14
>Corn Feed at Fish Lake Lutheran
The annual Corn Feed at Fish lake Lutheran, 43353 Cedarcrest Trail, Stark, will begin at 4:30 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, bars, beverages and all the corn you can eat will be served. $12 per person; $20 per couple; or $30 per family. Proceeds will go toward maintaining the historical integrity of Fish Lake Lutheran Church.
Aug. 17 through Aug. 19
>4-H Drone Camp
Chisago County 4-H Drone Camp will be held Aug. 17-19. The cost is $90/person and is for youth in grades 7 and up. Join 4-H for a three-day exploration into the world of drones. Youth in grades 7 and up will learn through hands-on activities about the ways drones are being used in agriculture, transportation and for public safety. Daily activities will include learning to solder and learning to fly a tiny whoop drone. To learn more visit z.umn.edu/4hdronecamp or call Jeremy Freeman at 763-310-1987.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2-5 p.m. (or until food runs out). Do not enter the fairgrounds parking lot before 1 p.m. and do not park on Highway 95 (or any other place close by) and don’t block the road to Fleet Farm. Remember to bring your picture ID and one current utility bill if you are new or have not registered in the last two months. Groceries for up to two families per vehicle which will be loaded in your trunk or the hatch back of your vehicles only.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
>Relay for Life of Chisago County
The American Cancer Relay for Life will be having a huge luminary event from 6-10 p.m. at the Chisago Lakes Lutheran Church, 1 Summit Ave., Center City. Hundreds of lighted luminary bags will line the steps and outside walls of the church - an unbelievable sight in honor and in memory of all the people who have been touched by cancer in the community. Tacos and root beer floats for dinner plus special music under a full moonlighted sky. Park in the lower parking lot near the lake. Luminaries will be for sale at $10 each and if you would like to donate before the celebration, get more information or to register a team, visit www.relayforlife.org/chisagomn.
Thursday, Aug. 19
>American Red Cross Blood Drive in North Branch
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Main Street Church in North Branch (6500 Main St.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Thursday, Aug. 19
>Third Thursday Event in Downtown Cambridge
All are welcome to the Third Thursday event in downtown Cambridge from 5-8 p.m. There will be a Sweet Corn Feed ($1 each); Kiddie Corn Parade; Cookie Walk; Cornhole Tourney; Mini Horses; Speed Dating event; Outdoor Dining; Music; Specials at Downtown Businesses and more.
Saturday, Aug. 21
>Checkerboard County Park Bird Walk
At 8 a.m. the Wild River Audubon club is hosting a bird walk at Checkerboard County Park. Enjoy late summer birdwatching around the park’s lovely pond where a raised trail offers unique views of varied habitat. Led by Dr. Michelle Terrell, a life long birder, this event is free and open to the public. New and experienced birders are welcome! Checkerboard County Park is located just north of the intersection of Highway 95 and Keystone Avenue. The walk will cover an approximately one-mile loop walk on mowed and uneven packed-earth trails. Bring binoculars, water, and insect protection.
Saturday, Aug. 21
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-11 a.m. This will be a drive-up distribution only. You will not have to get out of your vehicle. You do not need boxes or totes. Starting at 7:30 a.m. they will be giving out a time ticket so that when you return at the time on your ticket you will then drive through and pay for your share. Please have the $20 ready for the volunteer. Our volunteers will then place your share (already boxed)in your vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements. In other words you do not have to live in Isanti county to come to Ruby’s. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
>Triad meeting for Senior Citizens
Isanti County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its monthly Triad meeting for Isanti County senior citizens. This month’s speaker will be Patrick Moore from Joslin & Moore who will be speaking on gun carry laws. The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, 2440 S. Main St., Cambridge. All Isanti County senior citizens are welcome. Triad is a partnership between law enforcement, senior citizens and community groups. The purpose of Triad is to promote senior safety and to reduce the fear of crime that seniors often experience. Triad has benefits for both seniors and law enforcement. Law Enforcement assists seniors by letting them get to know their local law enforcement and bringing them information to protect them and that they can share with others in their communities. Questions, call Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering, 763-691-2411.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
>Free Scandinavian Storytelling Event in Cambridge
Cambridge storyteller and comedian Chad Filley will be hosting a Scandinavian Storytelling event at the SAC’s Enrichment Center, 140 Buchanon St. N. Suite 164, Cambridge, at 3 p.m. This performance is the culmination of more than a year’s research. It will include both stories of Scandinavian immigrants and their descendants in Minnesota, and even a story about Chad’s grandmother, Lily Filley. Admission is free and SAC’s will be serving up free coffee and cookies to accompany this fun afternoon of reminiscing about the good old days. This event will be family-friendly but stories are geared toward adults. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.