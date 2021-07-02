Firework displays begin around dusk, approximately 10 p.m.

Rush City: Friday, July 2, Flickabirds Resort, East Rush Lake, 50155 Clover Trail, Rush City.

Braham: Sunday, July 4, Braham Area High School, 531 Elmhurst Ave. S., Braham.

Cambridge: Sunday, July 4, Isanti County Fairgrounds, 3101 Highway 95 NE, Cambridge.

Forest Lake: Sunday, July 4, Lakeside Memorial Park, 95 E. Broadway Ave., Forest Lake. Multiple events begin on July 2. For more information click here.

North Branch: Sunday, July 4, North Branch High School, 38175 Grand Ave., North Branch.

Princeton: Sunday, July 4, Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds, 1400 Third St. N., Princeton. A Patriotic Stampede event is also held on July 4. For more information click here.

Isanti: Thursday, July 8, Bluebird Park, 201 Isanti Parkway NW, Isanti. The fireworks will follow the Rodeo Jubilee Days Parade. 

