While local businesses, fitness centers and the community continue to work through the changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, churches haven’t been immune to the changes and social distancing recommendations.
Andy Romstad, senior pastor of Cambridge Lutheran Church, explains the change as a reinvention and something that’s taken a bit of getting used to for both the church as well as its members.
“Overnight, we had to ‘go remote’ and reinvent our ministry,” Romstad said. “All on-site ministries have been suspended until further notice. Our mission remains the same; however, our methods have had to change.
“Our Loaves & Fishes ministry, feeding the hungry, just had to radically change how to serve meals. But they got the job done and stayed within the guidelines. Some of the area churches are joining together to prepare to prepare to-go meals for the hungry. Ministry opportunities are showing up all around us. We have to keep our eyes open and find ways to serve,” Romstad added.
Bill Berg, senior pastor of New Hope Community Church in Cambridge, Isanti and Braham, has also felt the hardship of recent changes.
“Like everyone else, it’s hard not knowing the future and the lingering impact of COVID-19. We do not fret about this but find peace knowing God is sovereign and has a plan. He’s the guy; he’s God! As a leader along with the New Hope Board, we need to make wise decisions to take care of our mission, our present and future effectiveness, and our staff,” Berg said.
“It’s been hard not to physically serve people. God created all of us for relationship — relationship with him and relationship with one another. God states it clearly in Genesis 2:18, ‘It is not good for man to be alone.’ A need in relationship is presence, being 4 to 6 feet around others and at times the use of appropriate touch. Human beings cannot shortcut their organic need for being physically present among people and craving opportunities for interaction,” Berg added.
In order to continue their work, both Romstad and Berg, along with others within the churches, have had to utilize livestreaming and social media to remain connected with church members.
“We have two services on Sunday mornings livestreamed on both Facebook (fb.com/CambridgeLutheran) and YouTube (tinyurl.com/CambridgeLutheran) with our Horizon contemporary worship at 10 a.m. and our Festival Traditional Worship at 9 a.m.,” Romstad said. “Both have current messages by the pastors, recorded at their homes. The music is from previous services. Our worship services have become about calling on God in the midst of our need and hearing from God about how to make it through.”
“Everything is virtual online outside of phone calls. Daily morning and evening prayer time; weekend worship services; Wednesday evening worship in Lent; kids ministry online; adult discipleship online; Zoom meetings; daily kids story-time online; daily devotions. So many people want to help that it is heartening,” Romstad added.
“Due to our Sunday livestreaming, video capabilities, staff creativity, and online presence, we were able to adjust and allow the majority of our programs to continue from day one,” Berg said. “Not meeting in person changes the dynamics of worshiping together and encouraging each other on a regular basis. Instead of in-person, we encourage each other through comments during our streamed worship service. We have set up for our people Zoom accounts so they can stay connected online.
“We have a few different ways people can access our online service. On Facebook (facebook.com/nhccmn) and YouTube (youtube.com/newhopecambridge), we use their ‘Premiere’ feature, where the video posts and people can chat in the side bar as it’s happening. After that anyone can still go onto Facebook or YouTube and watch the service. They are also posted to the home page of our website (nhccmn.org) and on Instagram (Instagram.com/nhccmn). These all happen at 9 a.m.,” Berg added.
Even with the ability to connect remotely with the community, there’s still concern over those who aren’t able to connect.
“It’s difficult knowing at times who is being cared for and who isn’t, since we do not see people physically now. As is the case for everyone, our care for the elderly and those in need; depression, loneliness, anxiety, addiction is a high desire during these days. If they are not connected with technology we are concerned their needs are being missed,” Berg said.
In addition to both churches connecting with members online, volunteers from Cambridge Lutheran have been contacting families via telephone.
“Forty-seven community care callers from our church called through the 851 families connected to our church. Our message: We love you. How are you doing? How can we help you? How can we pray for you?” Romstad said. “It created some really significant pastoral care for people going through tough times. And lots of people stepped up, saying, ‘Tell me how I can help.’ People are so anxious to help one another. Cambridge-Isanti is a great community.”
Both Berg and Romstad are hopeful for the future and being able to reconnect in person with those they serve.
“As we walk through these days, the motto I have for myself and posted over my office desk is: ‘Focus on “now,” plan for “next.” Pray always.’ Day-to-day things are changing, and so my leadership needs to be agile, but it also needs to be attentive for how the church will look ‘post-COVID.’ New Hope is connecting locally with other churches as well as across the nation to learn and prepare how we must function when we reopen,” Berg said.
“As painful as this is, positives will emerge through it,” Romstad said. “Families are eating, playing and praying together. People are reprioritizing time and money. Parents are educating their children. People are seriously seeking God’s presence and guidance. God is busy changing lives and futures.
“ ‘Love one another as I have loved you,’ Jesus told us. People are seeing how important that is to the well-being of their neighbor,” Romstad added.
For more information on Cambridge Lutheran Church, email info@cambridgelutheran.org, call 763-689-1211, visit www.CambridgeLutheran.org or follow Cambridge Lutheran on Facebook.
To view services from Cambridge Lutheran visit tinyurl.com/CambridgeLutheran.
For more information on New Hope Community Church, email office@nhccmn.ord, call 763-552-7979, post on the interactive Prayer Wall at the bottom of www.nhccmn.org/resources, or connect on Facebook or Instagram.
