Imagine packing your bags, leaving your home and everyone you love, boarding an airplane and heading overseas to fight for your country. Now imagine coming home, struggling with the memories of what you saw and did, and then living on the streets, alone.
Homelessness amongst veterans isn’t something that’s talked about often enough, it’s not something with a simple solution, and it’s not something we can actually visualize too often, but it’s there, it’s real, and it’s something that needs to be addressed.
For the Pine City Blue Star Moms, who serve East Central Minnesota, supporting America’s sons and daughters in the military, veterans, communities and each other is something they dedicate their lives to. In an effort to support veterans, specifically homeless veterans, the Blue Star Moms are working on making mats to be distributed to those in need.
“Our vets shouldn’t be homeless, but that’s not something we can do something about — there’s only nine of us — but doing something as simple as this to make them more comfortable is something we can do,” said Angie Flowers, one of the founding members of the group.
Mats, created out of plastic bags, like the ones used at stores throughout the community, can provide a barrier for veterans between themselves and the hard concrete, sidewalks, benches or other places they can find to sleep at night.
“We just started doing this last month, so it’s a new project for us. We’ve got some friends and family too that are working on them; they’re doing them at home and then they just bring them to us at whatever step they’re at and we finish them,” Flowers said.
The process from bag to mat includes everything from flattening out the bags to crocheting the bags together, rolling up the mat and adding a handle so they are easily transported.
“The preparation steps go pretty fast; it’s the crocheting that takes the longest,” Flowers said. “We figured with all of us it takes about a week to make each one.”
Since the group began their efforts, they’ve completed almost a dozen and hope to continue that pattern.
“It takes about 400 bags for each mat and about a day dedicated to working on them to get a few done,” said Tish Carlson, organization president.
Bags, donated by community members, friends and families, are being used for the effort, but more donations are needed.
“We are a small but mighty group,” said Karen Ammann, one of the founding members of the group. “We get a lot of stuff done, we have a really good group of gals that work hard to accomplish things, and the community support helps us to do it all.”
“We could always use more bags. Who doesn’t have 15 bags of bags at their house? What else are they going to do with them — donate them to us,” Carlson said.
Anyone with bags to donate is asked to drop them off at Braham City Hall.
“Once we are able to get enough to make 15 mats, we will call the Veterans Affairs in St. Cloud and find the best place to donate them to,” Carlson said.
“We could really use help making the mats so we can get as many as we can made, and if we get a lot more bags donated we will have another daylong craft day to make them,” Carlson added.
While all of the materials required for making the mats have been donated, the group has discussed how much the mats would cost to make had the bags been purchased in the cities.
“We just talked about the cost of what you have to pay for a bag in the cities — it’s a nickel — and if you take that into consideration and the time it takes to make them, these bags are expensive, yet inexpensive sleeping bags for our homeless veterans,” Carlson said.
Once a Blue Star Mom, always a Blue Star Mom
Just a handful of ladies, driven by their love for their own military connection, or desire to support those who’ve served, have been able to make an impact in the community and surrounding area, and they’re looking to connect with others who’d like to do the same.
The Pine City Blue Star Moms organization was founded in March 2011, with a focus on supporting active duty family members, their spouses, children and loved ones, in any way they can.
“We do a variety of things throughout the year to support our veterans; we also make a lot of effort to help those who’ve been left behind at home,” Carlson said.
“We are always ready to take on more moms that want to help us in our efforts,” Flowers said.
Not only is the group made up of family members of veterans and those active in the military, but there’s also opportunities for those who are drawn to volunteer but don’t have the direct connection.
“To be a Blue Star Mom you have to be a mom, step-mom or grandma of someone either in military or retired,” said member Janelle Braund. “We also have associates, which can be anyone who feels called to serve.”
For more information on becoming a Pine City Blue Star Mom, email pinecitybluestarmoms@gmail.com, check out their Facebook page, Pine City Blue Star Moms, or call Tish Carlson at 763-244-0450. To apply to become a Blue Star Mom visit www.bluestarmothers.org, click “join” and choose Chapter 16.
To support the efforts and mission of the Pine City Blue Star Moms, donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 258, Pine City MN 55063.
