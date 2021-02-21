AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program, the largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program in the U.S., stands ready to assist with state and federal returns.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person and remote tax assistance free of charge to anyone, with a special focus on taxpayers who are 50 or older or who have low to moderate income. You don’t need to be an AARP member to take advantage of Tax-Aide’s knowledgeable volunteers, nor will there be any sales pitch for other services.

Tax-Aide volunteers are located nationwide, and are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code. Tax help is provided in safe environments using a variety of methods based on a number of factors, including where you are located, COVID-19 spread, and volunteer availability.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service will be available through April 15. For more information, including what types of service are available near you and which documents you will need, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-AARPNOW (888-227-7669).

Here is where you can find AARP Tax-Aide assistance in this area:

1. Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham. Mondays, Feb. 15 thru April 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For appointments, call Seven County Senior Federation, 320-679-4700.

2. Pine City Senior Center, 670 Main St. S., Pine City. Tuesdays, Feb. 16 thru April 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For appointments, call Seven County Senior Federation, 320-679-4700.

3. North Branch Area Library, 6355 379th St., North Branch. Thursdays, Feb. 18 thru April 15, 12-8 p.m. For appointments, call 651-419-6661 or email taxmn237@gmail.com.

4. Chisago Lakes Area Library, 11754 302nd St., Chisago City. Saturdays, Feb. 20 thru April 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For appointments, call 651-419-6661 or email taxmn237@gmail.com.

The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.

Friday, Feb. 19: Center closed.

Monday, Feb. 22: Hamburger Noodle Casserole.

Tuesday, Feb. 23: Pork Roast w/Gravy and Mashed Potatoes.

Wednesday, Feb. 24: Chicken Stir Fry.

Thursday, Feb. 25: Philly Beef Sandwich.

Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7.

Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7.

For payment we take cash or check.

Senior Meal Delivery Program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.

Package Deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number, and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).

The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.

