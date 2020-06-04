We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
For Rob and Angel Schrupp, of Cambridge, the journey to marriage wasn’t easy and came with numerous roadblocks, but in the end nothing could prevent them from getting married, not even a global pandemic.
“We’ve been together almost nine years, second time around for both of us,” Angel said.
“We met on eHarmony on June 1, 2011, and we had our first date on June 9 at the Perkins in Burnsville, where we both lived at the time,” Rob said.
Just one short year later, the couple was engaged.
“I proposed to her in our living room,” Rob said.
“The original date for our wedding was July 2014; however, I had lost my job and we couldn’t afford to get married at that time,” Angel said.
The job loss caused the couple to postpone their wedding to a later date, but they were still determined to be married.
Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic the couple chose to wait no longer and invited their family to join them as they recited their vows and said “I do” on May 23, 2020.
“It was about time,” said Angel when asked about the decision to continue with wedding plans despite the social restrictions.
“In the end, the only ones we really needed was our family. Why should anything stop us — even in light of this pandemic, nothing was going to stop us,” Rob said.
Rob’s and Angel’s parents, children and in-laws were there to celebrate with the couple, along with one sister who even became ordained online to be able to officiate the wedding.
The ceremony was held close to home on a smaller scale, and the day was filled with services and items from local businesses — everything from the rings to the cake, according to Angel.
“We used Demorie Alterations in Isanti; they altered my dress so I could wear it. I had it for eight years and didn’t fit in it anymore. They added a corset back for me at a very reasonable cost and had it done in just a few days,” Angel said. “Rob works overnights for UPS and sleeps during the day. Before they were able to be open more frequently, Brian Chilson (Chilson’s Jewelers) loaned us ring sizers to determine Rob’s finger size to order our rings, no questions asked. Since they only were open two days a week by appointment, it made it impossible to get Rob there to the store — this was a lifesaver. We ordered our rings on Friday, and they were in by Monday.”
“Herman’s Bakery; we bought the full-sized sheet cake, and also a 6-inch round cake to freeze for our one-year anniversary; and Braham Country Floral for our flowers — Connie was really amazing helping me translate what I was looking for in a bouquet and showing me pictures. It was perfect,” Angel added.
Despite the rain, the couple’s big day was everything they’d imagined and they were surrounded by the ones they loved.
“Having my dad walk me down the ‘aisle,’ having our children and parents there, his mom and my mom were the ‘ring bearers.’ I think finally marrying my best friend and having my moms and my daughters help me get ready” were the best things about the day, said Angel.
“Both of us have been married before, so the thought wasn’t new to either of us. However, the thought of marrying your best friend — you can’t really express in words what it means. You don’t get to do that every day,” Rob said.
