The first local monthly gathering for a Livable Planet will be Saturday, Jan. 18, from 3-5 p.m. at the North Branch Library Community Room. The January topic is “Small local farmers share how they are creating a local food market.”
The public is welcome, especially small and large farmers. Tell others who are concerned about the future for their children and grandchildren.
There will also be small group discussions on what more we can do locally on the path for a livable planet, and on electing bold champions to lead us. They will also talk about having climate conversations with friends and family. Refreshments and local food for all attendees.
Women Thinking Out Loud is sponsoring the monthly gatherings. RSVP to: https://livableplanetmn.org.
