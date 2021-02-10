Free library

Little free libraries have recently been placed in Anderson Park and Stacy Lions Park. Photo submitted

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Trinity Lutheran Church Outreach Committee installed two new Little Free Libraries. One is at Anderson Park in Oxford Township and the other is at the Stacy Lions Park. A third library will be installed in Central Park in North Branch in the near future.

The libraries were stocked with books that had been donated to Trinity. The books were stamped with the little free libraries stamp by residents of Ecumen. They are grateful for the help with this project.

Little Free Libraries was started in Wisconsin in 2009. Since then, they have grown to over 100,000 libraries in all 50 states and 108 countries. Over 165 million books have been shared through the little free libraries. The idea is to have books available 24/7 at convenient locations.

Load comments