My name is Lisa Lovering, I have proudly served over 30 years with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office. I am currently serving my eighth year as Chief Deputy. Current Sheriff Chris Caulk has announced he will not seek a third term, so I am excited to announce my candidacy for Isanti County Sheriff.
In my current role as Chief Deputy and Deputy Emergency Management Director, I oversee the day-to-day operations of the Sheriff’s Office. This includes Patrol, Investigations, Records, Jail, Dispatch, Emergency Management, Court Security as well as volunteer organizations such as Safety Rescue, Explorers, Reserves, Mounted Patrol and Chaplains. I also assist the sheriff as needed and serve as sheriff in his absence.
I started my career as a part time dispatcher, and later a full-time dispatcher. Sheriff Southerland then promoted me as the first female patrol deputy. Sheriff Ammend promoted me to investigator and Sheriff Guenther promoted me to patrol sergeant. Seven years ago, Sheriff Caulk asked me to serve as his chief deputy. Transitioning from chief deputy to sheriff is the natural progression in this line of work.
During my service, I have implemented many new programs within the office as well as represented Isanti County at the state level. I believe in supporting our community and building relationships. I have proven that these are vital to building trust in law enforcement. With my experience, proven leadership and the support of our community, we can continue on this path of accountability and working relationships. I will ensure we continue with a high level of integrity and transparency that we provide to the residents, businesses and visitors of Isanti County. I have sworn that I will make sure your constitutional rights are protected and will continue to do that in a professional manner.
With my proven leadership, over nine years of supervisory experience as well as a Master’s Degree in Public Safety Executive Leadership, I have the training, knowledge, and experience to serve as your next sheriff for Isanti County.
