A long time ago in a faraway world….
East Central Regional Library encourages youngsters to experience the return of Science Tellers, this time with an amazing interactive, virtual appearance!
Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress, will be offered online at the following times on Tuesday, June 23:
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. (via Rush City Public Library).
• 1:00-2:00 p.m. (via Pine City Public Library).
• 3:30-4:30 p.m. (via Sandstone Public Library).
The program is geared to kids of school age, and registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Registrants will receive a zoom link via email prior to the event.
Lights, Camera, Action!
Two brave villagers go on a daring journey to release dragons and save the kingdom from the Evil Ice Sorceress! But when things don’t go as planned, they might need to look to themselves (and science!) for the answer.
Throughout this fantasy story, online participants will witness experiments using dry ice, fog, bubbles, flying rockets and more.
Opportunities are included to make hypotheses, and then see if your guess is right as it’s tested on-camera!
Vote for what you think characters should do next, and see what happens! There will even be a bonus science experiment you can do right along with Science Tellers, using common household items.
Sponsors include Ardent Mills and the city of Sandstone.
