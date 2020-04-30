Are you struggling with technology or a new device during your stay-at-home time? Do you need help accessing eBooks from the library? Are you trying to figure out Zoom to connect with friends and family?
Then let the tech savvy staff from East Central Regional Library help you out. Recommended for adults including seniors, one-on-one computer/technology assistance is available at no cost and on most days of the week, Monday through Friday.
People can register for a one-hour time slot in two different ways: they can either sign up on the events calendar at ecrlib.org or call their local library between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will ask what type of device you have and the issue you’re seeking help with, and one of their friendly staff members will call you back at the appointed time. So please leave your best contact number, as well.
While library staff are not absolute tech experts in all areas, they will try their best to help you. For more information, call your local library.
