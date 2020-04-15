Personalized homework help in the core subjects of math, reading, writing, science and social studies, including SAT preparation, is now available through your local library. It’s called Brainfuse HelpNow, and all library patrons need is a computer with internet connection.
East Central Regional Library is excited to announce the launch of Brainfuse – on demand, anytime, anywhere eLearning for all ages and levels. Included in the HelpNow suite is the Adult Learning Center, which gives adult learners access to GED prep, U.S. citizenship test prep, resume assistance, Microsoft Office support, and Career Resources, which lists popular job search links. To access this free service, visit ecrlib.org.
HelpNow provides different learning solutions for students of diverse needs and backgrounds. Students communicate with live, online tutors using an interactive, virtual whiteboard to chat, write, draw, copy/paste text or images and graph homework problems.
Learners also can build their skills and prepare for tests through HelpNow. After taking a quiz, for instance, students can then connect directly with a live tutor to review the topics and questions covered in the quiz. Both student and tutor can view the quiz questions before the student goes on to answer an intensive test prep, which may include loading lessons onto a whiteboard. All live tutoring sessions are saved and can be replayed and even shared with friends and teachers.
The Writing Lab and the Send Question Center options give HelpNow users the freedom to receive assistance at any time of the day without connecting with a live tutor. You can submit papers through the Writing Lab for detailed feedback. The Send Question Center is for non-writing assignments, such as math or science. All reviews and comments from our tutors are found and stored in the Message Center, which is found on the student homepage.
For students who prefer to work independently and form their own online study group, HelpNow offers a set of collaborative tools – Meet and Brainwave. Meet allows students to schedule their own online sessions using the Brainfuse Meet whiteboard, which is specifically designed for a group setting. Brainwave is a recordable whiteboard where students can draw, write and chat and send it to others for feedback.
For more up-to-date news and information about East Central Regional Library, visit ecrlib.org or follow them on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.