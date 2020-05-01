curbside pick up

Curbside pickup is now available at many East Central Regional Library locations.

To participate, community members can place items on hold in the online catalog at ecrlib.org or call the library from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. When an item becomes available, library staff will call you to arrange a pickup.

The pickup process is designed to be contactless, and it will vary by location. Staff will walk you through the process when you are contacted. Rest assured, staff members have been trained and are using best practices to keep everyone safe and healthy when providing this service.

Curbside service is starting in limited locations based on available facilities and the library’s ability to staff the service. Local locations currently offering this service are Cambridge – 763-689-7390; Chisago Lakes – 651-257-2817; North Branch – 651-674-8443; and Princeton – 763- 389-3753.

East Central Regional Library anticipates expanding curbside to other locations soon. If your preferred location is not listed above, you can place holds for pickup in other locations. Their phone staff are happy to assist you with this process.

As for your next read or viewing adventure… don’t know exactly what you want but know you need something new? Phone staff can help with that, too. Just give them a call, and they will make suggestions and get you some new titles.

NOTE: Book returns have not been opened yet, as the library is working on plans to allow the safe handling of returned materials. Patrons are advised to continue to keep library materials safely in their possession. Watch their website and Facebook for updates.

