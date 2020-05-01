Curbside pickup is now available at many East Central Regional Library locations.
To participate, community members can place items on hold in the online catalog at ecrlib.org or call the library from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. When an item becomes available, library staff will call you to arrange a pickup.
The pickup process is designed to be contactless, and it will vary by location. Staff will walk you through the process when you are contacted. Rest assured, staff members have been trained and are using best practices to keep everyone safe and healthy when providing this service.
Curbside service is starting in limited locations based on available facilities and the library’s ability to staff the service. Local locations currently offering this service are Cambridge – 763-689-7390; Chisago Lakes – 651-257-2817; North Branch – 651-674-8443; and Princeton – 763- 389-3753.
East Central Regional Library anticipates expanding curbside to other locations soon. If your preferred location is not listed above, you can place holds for pickup in other locations. Their phone staff are happy to assist you with this process.
As for your next read or viewing adventure… don’t know exactly what you want but know you need something new? Phone staff can help with that, too. Just give them a call, and they will make suggestions and get you some new titles.
NOTE: Book returns have not been opened yet, as the library is working on plans to allow the safe handling of returned materials. Patrons are advised to continue to keep library materials safely in their possession. Watch their website and Facebook for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.