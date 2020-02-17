East Central Regional Library is excited to announce its Storytime to Go kit collection is receiving a sizeable boost with more play components to help families and those who work with children integrate learning and playing.
The expansion means the library is almost doubling the collection in size, from 45 kits to 75. These kits will continue to feature many great early literacy education components, but the addition of play components will enhance the experience for children and families. These kits are now available, and holds can already be placed.
Storytime to Go kits aim to bring the storytime experience into a preschooler’s environment, wherever that may be. Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, daycare provider, or anyone who works with children, Storytime to Go kits provide you with all the necessary materials needed to spend some quality reading time with a child. What you do as a parent or as an important figure in any child’s life makes a difference in preparing a child to learn to read, and Storytime to Go kits make it easy for you to foster their love for reading.
Any registered library card holder can check out Storytime to Go Kits, which can be searched for and requested via the East Central Regional Library catalog at ecrlib.org. Contents of each kit are listed in the catalog. Kits must be returned to any branch during open hours, as they do not fit in book returns.
For more events and news, check out ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
