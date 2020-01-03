Cambridge
Lego Club resumes at Cambridge Public Library
Kids are encouraged to bring their imagination along with their building skills to Lego Club at East Central Regional Library-Cambridge. Lego Club meets on the second Monday of each month, from 4-5 p.m., Jan. 13, Feb. 10 and March 9.
This program is recommended for ages 7-12, and there is no need to register. Legos and supplies provided. The library is located at 244 S. Birch St. in downtown Cambridge and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more events and programs, visit the events calendar at ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
North Branch
Lego Club returns at North Branch Library
Put your creativity to the test with the return of Lego Club from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 13 and Feb. 10 at East Central Regional Library-North Branch. Kids will enjoy completing challenges and free building time. Recommended for builders in grades K-4. No registration necessary. All Legos provided by the library.
The North Branch Public Library is located at 6355 379th St. and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more news and events, check out ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
Looking for a challenging, low-impact workout?
Slenderize and tone your entire body, relieve tension and pain, and enhance physical performance with a total body workout called Essentrics at East Central Regional Library-North Branch.
Sample the benefits of Essentrics: Stretch, Strengthen, Rebalance, from fully certified instructor Jackie Badger on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. If you can’t make it, a second session has been scheduled for the same morning hours on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Based on the popular PBS series, “Classical Stretch,” Essentrics will stretch and strengthen all 650-plus bones, muscles, and fascia. This workout is suitable for adults (ages 18-plus) of all fitness levels from beginners to athletes to weekend warriors and everything in between. Dress comfortably for a short discussion and gentle non-impact workout.
No registration is necessary, but participants will be required to fill out a liability waiver stating they are fit to participate in this workout.
Find the library at 6355 379th St., North Branch, or call the library at 651-674-8443. For more programs and activities, check out our events calendar at ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
Rush City
Preschool, Toddler Storytimes at Rush City Library
Children are invited to the winter edition of Preschool and Lapsit Storytimes for early literacy fun and learning at East Central Regional Library-Rush City.
At Preschool Storytime, children will enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays, crafts and more from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Jan. 14 and 15; Feb. 11 and 12; and March 10 and 11. The same theme will be presented on both the second Tuesday and Wednesday of each month. Recommended for ages 3-5; siblings always welcome.
Lapsit Storytime, which is geared to newborns to 30 months of age, will be held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 11:30 a.m. The dates are: Jan. 14 and 28; Feb. 11 and 25; March 10 and 24; and April 14 and 28.
The library is located at 240 W. 4th St. in downtown Rush City and can be reached at 320-358-3948. Keep informed of all events by visiting the events calendar at ecrlib.org and following East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
