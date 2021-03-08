February 22-26 was school board appreciation week and certificates of appreciation were provided each school board member at the Feb. 11 school board meeting. Given the amount of time school board members give of themselves in service to the children of the school district, and the dedication they bring to that job, it is a small token of our appreciation.
Our school board consists of Tim MacMillan, Sarah Grovender, Kevin Bollman, Tanya Giese, Heather Osagiede, and Jesse LaValla, who was recently appointed to the school board and will take his seat at the March 11 meeting.
All school board members must also go through training from the Minnesota School Boards Association regarding policy-based governance. Our school board members have the responsibility to ensure all students have access to a high-quality, rigorous education that prepares them for college, career, and life.
Our school board members are deeply engaged in what is happening at NBAPS. They ask questions, consider multiple perspectives in the decision making process and hold leadership accountable for ensuring students are provided the best educational opportunities available to us. Each school board member also serves on a variety of committees, both internal and external, that shape education at North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS).
As a new superintendent, school board members have been integral to my journey thus far; helping me build relationships in the community, providing me historical reference for board and school district decisions, giving me coaching and mentoring, and articulating clear goals and expectations.
On behalf of all of us at NBAPS, “thank you” to our school board members who passionately advocate for students and families in our communities. Here’s to the invaluable service they provide that is deeply appreciated!
