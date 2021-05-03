Dear Editor:
Let’s go Fishing East Central Minnesota Chapter had to cancel our season last year due to the Covid-19 virus. We are planning to take our guests out on fishing and boating trips this year starting in June. Our volunteers and guests will all wear masks and we will clean the pontoon after each trip.
We provide two-hour fishing and boating trips at no cost to our guests. In 2019 we served 941 people on 146 trips on Rush Lake and Chisago Lake, including 129 veterans. We have two pontoons that are wheel chair accessible allowing us to take two wheelchairs per trip, plus some guests can transfer to a seat once on the pontoon. Too see these folks faces light up to be able to be on the water after not having access for years in some cases is priceless!
Our chapter formed in 2005 and we serve seniors, veterans, disabled and mutigenerational families ie: grandma and grandpa with the grandkids. Some of our contributors have supported us for years allowing us to concentrate of getting our guests out on the water. We serve folks in Chisago, Isanti, Pine, and Washington counties and beyond. In 2019 our 82 volunteers donated over 3,000 hours for trips and support to keep our program going.
We hear from guests that the trips are a highlight in their lives and some even have pictures of the fish they catch in their room. I think the old saying is true that we as volunteers get so much out of these trips, it’s more blessed to give than receive. We’d encourage anyone who enjoys fishing or just being with people to consider becoming a volunteer with us. To volunteer call 651-402-5960 and leave a message. Thank you to those who support Let’s go Fishing!
Rick Olseen
Let’s Go Fishing, East Central Minnesota Chapter
