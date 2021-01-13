While thinking about what to write this week the obvious was Martin Luther King, Jr., as MLK Day is celebrated on Monday, Jan. 18. But interestedly enough it is also Winnie the Pooh Day. As much as you may think the great Martin Luther King, Jr. and Winnie the Pooh couldn’t be more different, they do have some similarities in what they believed and wanted to teach the world.
They taught us what it means to have confidence in ourselves and our abilities:
MLK: “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”
Winnie the Pooh: “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”
They taught us that we should always have hope and faith:
MLK: “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”
Winnie the Pooh: “We shall get there someday.”
And most importantly they taught us about love.
MLK: “Love is the most durable power in the world.”
Winnie the Pooh: “Some people care too much. I think it is called love.”
Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke often about love and how to treat others with respect. He believed that love, even love for our enemies, could end a country suffering with racism. Winnie the Pooh also believed in the power of love. Once when Piglet asked, “How do you spell love?” He answered, “You don’t spell it. You feel it.”
Let’s use these lessons to be more loving and caring, and live with a spirit to change the world for the better.
We’re happy to say The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining again!
Also for takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Friday, Jan. 15: Center closed.
Monday, Jan. 18: Beef Goulash and Salad.
Tuesday, Jan. 19: Chicken Alfredo over Noodles.
Wednesday, Jan. 20: Roast Beef Dinner.
Thursday, Jan. 21: Chicken a la King over Biscuits.
Soup and Sandwich, (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.
Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7.
Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7.
For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program
If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package Deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number, and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
