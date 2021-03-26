Recently there were leprechauns at the Cambridge Public Library and local children helped staff trap those leprechauns and re-home them.
The library offers a variety of fun and educational programming for all ages. In the past month, that has involved asking children to engineer traps to catch leprechauns hiding in the library. The library staff was not disappointed as the event quickly filled up and traps arrived. The traps children built were clever and such a joy to see.
When children returned to the library to check on their traps, they found a report on how successful their traps were, complete with a mini story about the leprechauns caught. In total, 62 leprechauns were trapped.
If families are interested in other events like these, there are many more to be found at www.ecrlib.org/events.
