Calling all kids who like to build, tinker, and engineer! The Rush City Public Library has been overrun by Leprechauns, and they need your help! Here’s how to participate:
1. Starting March 1: Register to let them know they can count on your help.
2. March 1-14: Build a leprechaun trap, and bring it to the library. Traps are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, so they can catch the mischief-makers on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17)!
3. March 18-19: Return to the library and receive a report on your trap’s success and a small prize for your help.
4. March 26: Your inventive traps will be on display at the library until March 26.
5. March 29-31: Bring your trap home. Traps remaining after March 31 will be discarded.
This program is geared to kids of preschool and school age, and registration is required. When you register, let them know if you would like to pick up building materials at the library or if you will provide your own. To register, visit the events calendar at ecrlib.org or contact a library staff member. Space is limited. Leprechauns on the Loose is sponsored by the Rush City Friends of the Library. Questions? Call 320-358-3948, email branch librarian Donna at dlarson1@ecrlib.org, or stop by the Rush City Library at 240 W. Fourth St. in the downtown area. For more news and events, follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.