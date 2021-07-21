Whether you want to grow grapes to cover a garden arbor, make delicious jams and jellies, become a hobby wine maker, or just grow a good eating grape, most of us will need a good deal of instruction and education on growing grapes in Minnesota.
We need to learn about what kind of grape vines to grow, how to plant, water, feed and prune them as well as harvesting, storage and winter protections. All the effort can be well worth the labor and Minnesota is a great place to grow this woody perennial vine that has so many uses.
University of Minnesota Extension horticulturist Annie Klodd and Matthew Clark, Extension specialist and grape researcher, will teach a class called “Beginner Grape Grower Workshop” from 9-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Ann River Vineyard and Winery in Mora.
The class is free but space is limited and preregistration is required and you must register by Aug. 2. You can register online at http://z.umn.edu/FallForAll2021 or you can call 320-679-6440. Or you can email the Kanabec County Master Gardeners who are sponsoring the event at kelsey.schiferli@co.kanabec.mn.us
So, if you are already new to growing grapes but could use some expert advice or are thinking of becoming a grape grower but don’t know where to begin, this class is a great opportunity for you.
