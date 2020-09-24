Play and Learn kits are a great resource for parents during this time when we are all spending more time at home. They make learning fun, inviting early learners to engage with rhymes, colors, numbers and more.
East Central Regional Library recently added 10 new Play and Learn kits thanks to a generous donation by the Midco Foundation.
The following Play and Learn kits can be searched and requested through the East Central Regional Library catalog:
• Magnetic Sequencing Game
• Magnetic Word Game
• Magnetic Sorting Game
• Vocabulary Games
• Counting Cones
• Counting Cars
• Magna-Tiles
• Letter Learning Leaves
• Alphabet Beads
• Comparing Game
Each kit is available for a three-week checkout. Can’t find the kit you want at your local ECRL location? Then simply place it on hold at your branch library or online at ecrlib.org by doing a keyword search for “play and learn kits.”
Geared to ages 3 and up, Play and Learn kits offer children an avenue to practice their logical thinking, problem-solving and gross and fine motor skills by using one of the five basic literacy skills: play. Interactive play makes learning fun!
