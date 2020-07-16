A field full of flowers, a patch covered in pumpkins, and a dream turned reality — for Evan and Jessica Molin, buying a farm was just the first chapter of their story.
For Jessica, the story began when she was young and her love for gardening was fostered throughout her childhood by her parents.
“I have been in and around plants and greenhouses my entire life,” Jessica said. “My parents own a greenhouse business.”
When Jessica met Evan and they began dating in high school, her love for gardening overflowed to Evan.
“Ever since we started dating in high school, Jessica and I loved to go to pumpkin patches a couple times a year in the fall. We even toured one on our honeymoon when we went to Waco, Texas,” Evan said. “I think that is the time where Jessica fell in love with the idea.”
The idea to purchase land for a farm was one Jessica had really committed to during the couple’s honeymoon, and once returning they began to search for the perfect land.
“I was inspired to start a pumpkin patch after visiting a pumpkin patch in Texas on our honeymoon October of 2017,” Jessica said. “Soon after our honeymoon we found the perfect plot of land with a cute blue house. We moved in February of 2018 and acquired goats, pigs, and chickens and dove right in, planting pumpkins, a variety of fresh produce and flowers for cuttings.”
The search for land wasn’t difficult, but the leap of faith in purchasing the perfect property came with reservations.
“Right after we got married we were finishing our senior year of college and after our honeymoon, we started looking for a place with some land. We found our current farm on Zillow and knew it was just perfect, but then we saw the price tag, so we kept looking and toured a couple places — none of these places compared,” Evan said. “I told Jessica’s dad about the place, and he said, ‘Sometimes, you just gotta take a leap and figure the rest out later.’ This was way out of my comfort zone, as I like to have a concrete plan for everything. But I listened, and we got the place and we quickly developed a business plan.”
The business, Molin’s Meadows Farm, began to take shape with the land purchase, and now the couple are embracing their dream and loving the results.
“Our biggest crop is the stuff for fall. Carving pumpkins, specialty pumpkins, mini pumpkins, gourds, and winter squash. The initial main enterprise was a pumpkin patch. With having the greenhouses, we discovered that we were pretty good at growing flowers and there actually may be a market for them up here, so we took that on,” Evan said. “I just like growing new things as far as produce goes to learn about their plant habits, disease resistance, maturity timeline, and how to sell and market them to consumers.”
While specializing mainly in pumpkins, winter squash, tomatoes, and bouquets, according to Evan, the couple has divvied up duties and followed the business plan, in hopes of profiting enough to keep the farm a main chapter of their lives story.
“My duties involve sowing the seeds, weeding, harvesting for markets, selling at markets, feeding and caring for the goats, pigs, chickens, and farm dog,” Jessica said.
On the other hand, Evan’s duties revolve around the more maintenance and heavy lifting chores.
“My duties are more the planning and overall operations of the farm. Ordering seeds, developing planting schedules and map, fertilizer and pest management schedules as well as the tractor work,” Evan said.
The couple has big dreams for the future, but until then they hope to continue to provide a harvest of pumpkins and flowers for customers.
“We love the pumpkin patch and flowers, so those will continue. The future of the produce is up in the air. I just don’t know if I will ever be able to give it up, but we would love to open a wedding venue someday,” Evan said.
For more information on Molin’s Meadows Farm, follow them on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.molinsmeadows.com. The couple is also planning on attending the Isanti Family Farmers Market on Fridays from 2-6 p.m., and the Cambridge Farmers Market Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.