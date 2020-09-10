Dear Editor:

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers and firefighters.

We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Sen. Mark Koran, Rep. Brian Johnson, Sen. Michelle Benson, Rep. Kurt Daudt and Rep. Anne Neu in the General Election on Nov. 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses them because they are exceptional advocates for the area.

All are strong supporters of our first responders and public safety officials. They stand against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and they promote public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.

Please join us in supporting Sen. Koran, Rep. Johnson, Sen. Benson, Rep. Daudt, and Rep. Neu in the General Election on Nov. 3.

Brian Peters

Executive Director

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association

