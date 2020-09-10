Dear Editor:
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers and firefighters.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Sen. Mark Koran, Rep. Brian Johnson, Sen. Michelle Benson, Rep. Kurt Daudt and Rep. Anne Neu in the General Election on Nov. 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses them because they are exceptional advocates for the area.
All are strong supporters of our first responders and public safety officials. They stand against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and they promote public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.
Please join us in supporting Sen. Koran, Rep. Johnson, Sen. Benson, Rep. Daudt, and Rep. Neu in the General Election on Nov. 3.
Brian Peters
Executive Director
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.