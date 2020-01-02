The following is a press release from the Wyoming
Police Department dated Dec. 26.
Law Enforcement responded to a report, from employees, of a female in distress in the female bathroom of a Holiday Station on Kettle River in Wyoming. The female, her boyfriend Ben Tietz of St. Paul and 6-month old infant were traveling back from Hinckley when they got into an altercation in the car. The two pulled off the interstate into the Holiday Station where the female went into the bathroom, then Tietz followed the female into the restroom where the confrontation continued and the female was assaulted.
Tietz fled the convenience store in the female’s 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The female’s six-month old infant was in the backseat of the vehicle when the suspect stole the vehicle and fled the scene. Law Enforcement developed information of two possible locations the suspect may flee to, one in White Bear Lake and another in Ham Lake.
With the assistance of the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, White Bear Lake Police Department, Anoka and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Offices, and the State Patrol; law enforcement were able to locate the infant at a home in White Bear Lake. The female was transported to a medical facility for treatment and the infant was taken into the care of authorities until the mother and child could be reunited.
The suspect, 37-year-old Ben Tietz is still wanted by authorities for questions related to the assault, abduction and theft of the victim’s vehicle.
On Dec. 27, the Wyoming Police Department posted an update on Facebook stating the suspect Ben Tietz was taken into custody, with the assistance of Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
