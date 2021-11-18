Amelia Lattimore

Pictured from left are Kevan Swenson, Larry Lattimore, winner Amelia Lattimore, Carl Anderson, third-place Jayden Norwig, Dean Phillips, second-place Athena DeFlorin, Jim Krogstad and Matt Thelander. Photo submitted

North Branch Area Middle School students Amelia Lattimore (first place), Athena DeFlorin (second place), and Jayden Norwig (third place), were recognized on Veterans Day for their efforts in the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest.

Lattimore will move on to the regional competition. Regional winners have the opportunity to move on to the state and national competitions. First place received a check for $50, and second and third place received a check for $25.

Patriot’s Pen encourages students to think about American history and their experiences in modern American society by writing a 300- to 400-word essay. The theme for this year’s contest is “How can I be a good American?”

