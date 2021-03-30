Around 40 youngsters between the ages of 5 and 14 gathered to kick off the first Cambridge-Isanti Area Youth Lacrosse sports practice on March 27 at the Isanti Middle School gym.
Jacalyn Alm, of Isanti, spearheaded the offering of lacrosse in the area, which she said is a great off-season spring sport for area youth who play hockey. Alm is working with Aron Lipkin, an executive director and co-founder of Homegrown Lacrosse, a Twin-Cities-based nonprofit organization aimed at changing the lives of young people throughout the state.
Homegrown Lacrosse’s mission is also to build a community that inspires and empowers youth to excel in life and lacrosse.
“We achieve our mission through a wide variety of programs designed to develop character, build self-confidence, and instill a sense of community,” according to the Homegrown Lacrosse website.
Alm said that the program is a start-up and in the process of solidifying the coaches, players and others.
“My husband is ... going to be one of the coaches,” she said. “Homegrown (Lacrosse) has been helping us a lot with what we need to get ready. They’ve given us supplies.”
Cambridge-Isanti Area Youth Lacrosse is open to anyone who’d like to join from the surrounding communities, Alm said.
“Our costs are reduced this year because Homegrown (Lacrosse) is helping us with a startup,” she said.
The lacrosse preseason begins April 5 at Sandquist Fields in Cambridge. The regular season begins April 18 and lasts until June 16. Outdoor practice is two days per week at the same field. Games will be played on weekends beginning in April.
Spring Youth State Tournament is set to begin on June 19 and 20 in Maple Grove.
For registration and other details of pricing, visit Cambridge-Isanti Youth Lacrosse on Facebook or email ciyouthlacrosse@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.