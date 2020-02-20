Two ribbon cuttings were held at the Kwik Trip east location and the Kwik Trip west location in North Branch to celebrate the grand openings of each store on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The first ribbon cutting was at Kwik Trip’s west location, which had its grand opening on Jan. 9, and the second ribbon cutting was at Kwik Trip’s east location, which had its grand opening Friday, Feb. 7.
Co-workers and management at the ribbon cuttings Feb. 11 recited the Kwik Trip mission statement together: “To serve our customers and community more effectively than anyone else by treating our customers, co-workers, and suppliers as we, personally, would like to be treated and to make a difference in someone’s life.”
Kwik Trip has a strong sense of values including honesty, integrity, respect, excellence, innovation, humility and a strong work ethic.
Don Zietlow, the founder of Kwik Trip, addressed store employees at both ribbon-cutting events Feb. 11.
“You’re the greatest asset we have at Kwik Trip. We have the best product, we have the cleanest stores, cleanest bathrooms and the best service,” Zietlow said. “I want to thank you for all that you’ve done and all that you’re going to do.”
Zietlow thanked the city of North Branch for allowing Kwik Trip to build two stores in the city. He also thanked the North Branch Chamber of Commerce for allowing Kwik Trip to be a member of the chamber.
Zietlow gave a brief history of Kwik Trip.
“We’re a family owned company and 54 years old. My wife and I used to own it; we don’t anymore. We have three children and they don’t own it either; they have all the voting shares. We have 14 grandchildren and they own the company,” Zietlow said. “It’s their responsibility to take this company forward for another 50 years.”
Kwik Trip headquarters are in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
“We own our own dairy and produce about a million pounds of milk a day,” Zietlow said. “What’s in the cow today is in the store tomorrow.”
Zietlow said the company makes its own ice cream and its bakery makes approximately 3 million doughnuts and cookies a week. Kwik Trip also makes all its own pizzas, soups, salads and take-home meals. The company has 550 drivers that deliver to its stores every day.
Zietlow introduced Carl Rick (who married his granddaughter Emily), who is in charge of public relations for Kwik Trip.
“The next five years looks a lot like the last five years — which means growth,” Rick said. “Growth is good for a number of reasons, and I just want to hit the top three.”
According to Rick, the first is hiring youth so they can have opportunities for job and personal growth. The second is serving the communities, and the third is serving the guests that come into Kwik Trip.
“We are here to serve you 365 days a year, 24 hours a day and in whatever way is convenient,” Rick said. “Like gramps (Zietlow) always says, ‘If we as ownership take care of our co-workers, the co-workers will take care of guests and we’ll be successful long into the future.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.